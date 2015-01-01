पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी आमने-सामने:फर्जी शिक्षकों को वेतन भुगतान व एरियर मामले में डीईओ-डीपीओ में तनातनी, डीपीओ ने डीईओ पर प्रताड़ित करने का लगाया आरोप

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग में हुए भ्रष्टाचार की जांच के मामले में बढ़ा विवाद

शिक्षा विभाग में विवाद बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अधिकारी एक दृूसरे को नीचा दिखने में लगे हैं। स्थापना सबसे महत्वपूर्ण शाखा माना जाता है। यह शाखा हमेशा से विवादों के घेरे में रहा है। फर्जी शिक्षकों के वेतन भुगतान का मामला हाे या नियमविरुद्ध शिक्षकों को एरियर भुगतान। डीईओ एवं डीपीओ स्थापना आमने सामने हैं। स्थापना डीपीओ एवं डीपीओ खुलकर एक दूसरे के खिलाफ बोल रहे हैं। स्थापना शाखा के कार्यकलापों पर पहले से भी उंगलियां उठती रही है। शिक्षक संगठन लगातार विरोध करते रहे हैं। एरियर भुगतान मामले में शिक्षा विभाग के अपर सचिव के स्पष्टीकरण के बाद डीईओ एवं डीपीओ में तनातनी बढ़ गई है। अपने अधिनस्थ कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई के बाद डीपीओ स्थापना अब अपने वरीय अधिकारी डीईओ पर अारोप लगा रहे हैं। डीपीओ ने विभाग के वरीय अधिकारियों को भेजे गए स्पष्टीकरण के जबाव में डीई्रओ पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप मढ़ दिया। कहा एससीएसटी होने के कारण अपने वरीय अधिकारी से प्रताड़ित हो रहे हैं। डीपीओ ने डीईओ पर कई गंभीर आरोप भी लगाए।

डीपीओ स्थापना एससीएसटी एक्ट का ले रहे सहारा
डीपीओ स्थापना शिवचंद्र बैठा एसीएसटी एक्ट का सहारा ले रहे हैं। फर्जी शिक्षकों को वेतन भुगतान मामले में भी यही किया। स्थापना शाखा के तत्कालीन लिपिक पंकज मिश्रा पर पर विभागीय कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा न कर डीपीओ ने एससीएसटी एक्ट का सहारा लिया। बचाव में दो लिपिक संदीप पासवान एवं पूर्व स्थापना लिपिक पंकज मिश्रा के विरूद्ध प्रपत्र क गठित करने की अनुशंसा आरडीडीई से की।

डीपीओ अपनी गलतियाें को छिपाने का कर रहे प्रयास
डीईओ संजय कुमार ने कहा कि अपनी गलतियों को छिपाने के लिए एससीएसटी का सहारा ले रहे हैं। इससे स्थापना शाखा के गलत एवं फर्जी कारनामों को छिपाया नहीं जा सकता है। उन्हाेंने लिपिक पंकज मिश्रा पर एससीएसटी थाना में एफआइआर को भी गलत बताया है। कहा यदि वह दोषी है तो विभागीय स्तर पर कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है, लेकिन डीपीओ ने ऐसा नहीं किया।

अधिकारी एक दूसरे को फंसाने का कर रहे काम
शिक्षा विभाग में अधिकारियों के बीच ही शह और मात का खेल चल रहा है। विवाद और बढ़ रहा है। फर्जी शिक्षकांे के वेतन भुगतान का मामला थमा नहीं कि वेतन की राशि से एरियर भुगतान का मामला गरमा गया। अब विभागीय अधिकारी अारोप प्रत्यारोप के बीच आपस मंे ही उलझ रहे हैं। एक दूसरे को फंसाने की रणनीति पर काम कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें