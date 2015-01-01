पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:योजनाओं का तीन वर्ष से नहीं मिला लाभ, छात्रों ने स्कूल में जड़ा ताला, प्रधान बोले-चेक बाउंस हो गया

लखीसराय / चानन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
काफी देर तक हुआ वाद-विवाद :अभिभावकों के साथ बैठक करते प्रधानाध्यापक।
  • तितायचक उत्क्रमित हाई स्कूल में छात्रों का फूटा गुस्सा, पूरे दिन पढ़ाई रही बंद
  • विद्यार्थी, अभिभावक और स्कूल प्रबंधन के साथ वार्ता के बाद एक सप्ताह में छात्रों के खाते में राशि भेजने के आश्वासन पर खुला स्कूल, अभिभावक बोले-हेराफेरी की

विद्यार्थी अभिभावक एवं स्कूल प्रबंधन के घंटो चली बैठक के बाद सोमवार को उत्क्रमित हाई स्कूल तितायचक का ताला खुला। स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले छात्र छात्रा एवं उनके अभिभावकों की शिकायत थी कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 में छात्र लाभुक योजना का लाभ नहीं मिला। छात्र लाभुक योजना के तहत छात्र छात्राओं को साइकिल, पोशाक एवं छात्रवृति की राशि प्रत्येक साल दी जाती है। एक साल गुजर जाने के बाद भी बच्चों के खाते में योजना की राशि नहीं मिली। स्कूल प्रबंधन के क्रिया कलाप से गुस्साए विद्यार्थी एवं उनके अभिभावकों ने स्कूल में तालाबंदी की चेतावनी दी थी। विद्यार्थियांें ने स्कूल में ताला भी लगाए। सोमवार को स्कूल प्रबंधन के साथ विद्यार्थी उनके अभिभावकों की बैठक हुई। चार घंटे तक चली बैठक में प्रभारी प्रधान सीताराम वर्मा ने एक सप्ताह में लाभुक योजना की राशि विद्यार्थियाें के खाते में भेजे जाने की बात कही। फिर स्कूल का ताला खुला। अभिभावकों ने कहा सरकारी राशि की हेराफेरी| विद्यार्थी एवं उनके अभिभावकों ने कहा कि स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा सरकारी राशि की गड़बडी की गई है। इसी वजह से छात्र छात्राओं को तीन सालों से सरकारी योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। विद्यार्थी एवं उनके अभिभावकों ने स्कूल प्रबंधन पर पठन पाठन में लापरवाही एवं उदासीनता का भी आरोप लगया। कहा कि स्कूल विकास कोष में पर्याप्त राशि होने के बाद भी विकास का कोई काम नहीं हुआ है। स्कूल प्रबंधन इसके लिए पूरी तरह से जिम्मेवार है।

सात माह पहले भी हाईस्कूल में की गई थी तालाबंदी
स्कूल के प्रभारी प्रधान सीता राम वर्मा ने कहा कि छात्र आधारित लाभुक योजना के लिए अक्टूबर 2019 में बैंक चेक भेजा गया था। चेक बाउंस होने के चलते छात्र छात्राओं के खाते में राशि नहीं मिली। कहा कि बैंक को दोबारा चेक भेजेंगे। एक सप्ताह में विद्यार्थियों खाते में राशि चली जाएगी। वहीं शिक्षा विभाग के योजना एवं लेखा विभाग के मुताबिक सरकारी चेक के बाउंस होने का सवाल ही नहीं है। तीन साल से विद्यार्थियों को लाभुक योजना की राशि नहीं मिली है तो स्कूल प्रबंधन जिम्मेवार है। योजना एवं लेखा विभाग के मुताबिक 2019 से विद्यार्थियाें के खाते में ऑनलाइन राशि भेजने का प्रावधान है। बच्चों एवं उनके अभिभावकों ने 7 महीने पूर्व भी स्कूल में तालाबंदी की थी। हंगामा हुआ था। उस वक्त भी स्कूल के प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक के समक्ष सवाल उठाया गया था। प्रभारी प्रधान ने उस समय जल्द ही समस्या के हल की बात कही थी। बच्चों के खाते में राशि भेजने का भरोसा दिलाया गया था।

बीईओ से मामले की कराई जाएगी जांच, होगी कार्रवाई
सरकारी चेक कभी बाउंस नहीं होता है। तितायचक उत्क्रमित हाईस्कूल में इस प्रकार का मामला है तो बीईओ से इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। दोषी व्यक्ति के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई होगी। छात्रों के योजनाओं की राशि को देने में विलंब करना गलत है।
संजय कुमार सिंह, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी

