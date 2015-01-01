पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:त्योहारों से पहले एलईडी से रोशन होगा पूरा शहर

लखीसराय5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो साल बाद ईईएसएल कंपनी लगा रही लाइट

दीपावल एवं छठ से पहले शहर एलइडी लाइट से रोशन होगा। नगर परिषद द्वारा इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में लाइटें लगाई जा रही है। खराब पड़े हाईमास्ट लाईट को ठीक किया जा रहा है। शहर के सभी 33 वार्डों में एलइडी लाइट लगाने की जिम्मेवारी ईईएसएल कंपनी को दी गई थी। दो साल पहले एग्रिमेंट हुआ था। 2019 में कंपनी ने शहर के कुछ हिस्सों में लाइट भी लगे। अब फिर से लाइट लगाने की काम में तेजी आई है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदधिकारी डा. विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि त्योहारों से पहले शेष सभी वार्डों में एलइडी लाइट लगाई जाएगी। विभिन्न वार्डों में लाइट लगाने का काम चल रहा है। बंद पड़े हाईमास्ट को भी ठीक कराया जा रहा है। त्योहारों पर शहर का कोई भी हिस्सा अंधेरे में नहीं रहेगा। लाइट लगवाने की जिम्मेवारी संबंधित वार्ड पार्षदो को दी गई है। वार्ड पार्षद अपने हिसाब से आवश्यकता अनुसार लाइट लगवाएंगे। बिजली खंभों के अलावा जहां बिजली खंभा नहीं है, वहां एंगल बना कर लाइट लगाई जा रही है। प्रत्येक खंभों पर लाइट 30 वाट वाली लाइटें लगाई जा रही है।

