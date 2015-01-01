पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:लखीसराय और सूर्यगढ़ा विस क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
मतगणना केंद्र पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी एवं सीसीटीवी कैमरा से मतपेटी के साथ पूरे केंद्र की हो रही निगरानी।
  • दोनों विस क्षेत्रों के मतों की 14-14 टेबल पर गणना, हर टेबल की सीसीटीवी से निगरानी, लखीसराय 39 एवं सूर्यगढ़ा का 37 राउंड में होगी गिनती
  • पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में मतों की होगी गणना, प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी, सुरक्षा की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था

जिले की दो विधानसभा सीटों के 37 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला मंगलवार को वोटों की गिनती के साथ शुरू होगी। मतगणना के बाद ताज किसके सिर चढ़ेगा और किसे चुनाव में हार व जीत का सामना करना पड़ेगा। इसका फैसला मंगलवार को मतों की गिनती होने के साथ ही पूरा हो जाएगा। मतगणना के लिए प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी है। राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज, लखीसराय में मंगलवार को मतगणना का कार्य सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगा। इसके पूर्व प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों व प्रेक्षक की मौजूदगी में मतगणना कार्य में ड्यूटी करने वाले कर्मियों का फाइनल रैंडमाइजेशन कर टेबुल आवंटित होगा। सुरक्षा के पुख्ता बंदोबस्त हैं। चप्पे-चप्पे में पुलिस पदाधिकारियों और दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति हुई है। दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए लगे टेबल पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे से निगरानी होगी। प्रत्येक टेबल पर मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक, माइक्रो ऑब्जर्बर एवं गणना सहायक प्रतिनियुक्त हैं। सभी जगहों पर बैरिकेटिंग की गई है। मतगणना परिसर में जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष एवं मीडियाकर्मियों के लिए मीडिया सेंटर बनाया गया है। हर जगहों पर सीसीटीवी से नजर रखी जा रही है।

थ्री लेयर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, सीआईएसएफ-बीएसएफ की तैनाती : एसपी
एसपी सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि हरेक मुख्य प्वाइंट पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई। थ्री लेयर सिक्योरिटी रहेगी। इंटरनल लेयर में केन्द्रीय पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स जबकि बाहर में बीएमपी और बीएसएफ के जवान रहेंगे। भीड़ वाले जगहों को चिह्नित कर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई है। वरीय पदाधिकारियों के स्तर से भी निगरानी की जाएगी।

1058 मतदान केन्द्रों पर डाले गए मतों की होगी गणना
कुल 1058 बूथों पर मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 512 मतदान केंद्रों एक लाख 88 हजार 527 मतदाताआें में एक लाख 01 हजार 26 पुरुष एवं 87 हजार 501 महिला मतदाता शामिल थे। लखीसराय विस में 546 मतदान केन्द्रों पर एक लाख 92 हजार 648 मतदाताओं में एक लाख 04 हजार 388 पुरूष एवं 88 हजार 260 महिलाएं हैं। सूर्यगढ़ा में 19 एवं लखीसराय में 18 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

