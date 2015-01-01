पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियोजन प्रक्रिया:निगरानी कार्यालय में तैनात कर्मियों ने जांच एजेंसी पर उठाए सवाल बोले-पड़ताल सही से करें, तो महीन-दो महीने में काम होगा पूरा

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 3002 शिक्षकों के नियोजन प्रक्रिया की निगरानी कर रही जांच
  • जिले के 90 नियोजन इकाइयों में कुल 3,440 नियोजित शिक्षकों के फाइलों की हो रही जांच

शिक्षक नियोजन की जांच प्रक्रिया पांच सालों में भी पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। निगरानी विभाग 2015 से ही नियोजन में हुए फर्जीवाड़े की जांच कर रही है। जिले के 90 नियोजन इकाइयों द्वारा वर्ष 2003 से 2014 तक हुए कुल 3,440 नियोजित शिक्षकों के फाईलों की जांच कर रही है। निगरानी जांच की डर से कुछ शिक्षकों ने स्वेच्छा से त्याग पत्र दे दिया। कुछ फर्जी शिक्षक अब भी वेतन उठा रहे हैं।

इन पांच सालों में जांच की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं की गई है। पांच साल के भीतर निगरानी विभाग के तीन अधिकारी भी बदले गए। जांच की सुस्त चाल से निगरानी विभाग फर्जी शिक्षकों के गर्दन तक नहीं पहुंच सकी है। जांच प्रकिया में हो रही देरी पर हाईकोर्ट ने भी विभाग को फटकार लगाई है। शिक्षा विभाग के स्थापना शाखा के बगल के एक कमरे में निगरानी विभाग का कार्यालय लंबे समय से संचालित हो रहा है।

जांच प्रक्रिया में सहयोग के लिए तब से तीन शिक्षकों की प्रतिनियुक्ति चल रही है। निगरानी जांच कार्यालय में काम करने वाले कर्मियों की माने ताे सही तरीके तेजी से काम हो तो महीने दो महीने के भीतर जांच प्रक्रिया पूरी की हो सकती है।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर दिया त्याग पत्र
जिले में 3440 नियोजित शिक्षकों में से शुरूआती दिनों में ही हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर त्याग पत्र दिया। इसके बाद 411 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों ने किसी न किसी कारणों से सेवा का त्याग कर दिया। शेष 3013 शिक्षकों के नियोजन की जांच की जा रही है।

जांच के लिए मिला मात्र 2727 शिक्षकों का फोल्डर
निगरानी को 3013 में जांच के लिए 2727 फोल्डर ही इन पांच सालों में प्राप्त हुआ है। शेष 285 फोल्डर अप्राप्त है। इनमें और 11 शिक्षकों ने त्याग पत्र दे दिया। अब शेष 3002 शिक्षकों के फोल्डरों की जांच होनी है।

फोल्डर जमा करने में चानन व हलसी सबसे पीछे
निगरानी जांच के लिए फोल्डर उपलब्ध कराने में चानन प्रखंड के पंचायत नियोजन इकाई सबसे पीछे है। चानन के 9 इकाइयों के 307 में मात्र 101 फोल्डर ही विभाग को उपलब्ध कराया गया है। शेष 206 फोल्डर पांच सालों में भी उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया है। इसी तरह हलसी प्रखंड के आठ इकाई के 282 में 243 फोल्डर ही जमा किया गया है।

फोल्डर नहीं देने वाले 25 पर केस
जांच के लिए निगरान को फोल्डर उपलब्ध नहीं कराने वाले 25 नियोजन इकाई के खिलाफ निगरानी द्वारा एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया। निचली अदालत ने इन सभी नियोजन इकाई को जमानत दे दी। विभाग के लिखने के बाद भी नियोजन इकाइयों ने फोल्डर नहीं दिया।

फोल्डर नहीं देने पर होगी कार्रवाई

कुछ नियोजन इकाइयों ने जांच के लिए विभाग को फोल्डर उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया है। फोल्डर जमा नहीं करने वाले पर एफआईआर के साथ विभागीय कार्रवाई होगी। उनका नियोजन फर्जी माना जाएगा।
शिवचंद्र बैठा, डीपीओ स्थापना

