सख्ती:थ्री लेयर की रही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, 400 पुलिसकर्मी की रही निगाह

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना व विधि व्यवस्था के लिए सख्ती

मतदान केन्द्र और इसके आस पास तीन सुरक्षा लेयर की व्यवस्था की गई थी। चार जगहों पर बैरिकेटिंग लगाई गई थी। लगभग एक किलोमीटर क्षेत्र में हर नुक्क्ड़ पर पुलिस की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। मतदान केन्द्र और इसके आस पास की सुरक्षा में 400 पुलिस जवान एवं अधिकारियों को लगाया गया था। सुरक्षा में बीएसएफ, रैफ बटालियान एवं महिला कांस्टेबल की ड्यूटी लगी थी। किसी भी बाहरी लोगों को उस मार्ग पर भटकना मुश्किल था। पिपरिया दियारा को जाने वाली जिस आम रास्ते की बैरिकेटिंग की गई थी। उस होकर आम लोगों के गुजरने पर पाबंदी थी। बैरिकेटिंग के चलते अाम लोगाें को आने जाने में परेशनी होती रही। आने जाने वाले हर किसी भी पुलिसकर्मियों की पैनी नजर रही। चेक कर लोगों को प्रवेश करने दिया जा रहा था। समय-समय पर पुलिस गश्त लगाती रही। इसके अलावा पूरे शहर में चौक चौराहों पर जगह-जगह पुलिस की ड्यूटी लगी थी। विद्यापीठ से पोलिटेक्निक कॉलेज तक एक किमी के रास्ते में तीन स्थानों पर बैरिकेटिंग लगाया गया था। जहां बीएसएफ एवं बीएमपी के पुलिस तैनात थे। लोगों को प्रवेश करने के लिए जांच के बाद आदेश दिया जा रहा है। मतदान केंद्र के आसपास के घरों को भी सील कर दिया गया था। इधर होकर जाने वाले ग्रामीणों को पुलिस की सख्ती के कारण काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

