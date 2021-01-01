पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:ट्रक और कुरियर वाहन में टक्कर, 3 जख्मी

सूर्यगढ़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 मिनट बाद वाहन में फंसे जख्मी को निकाला गया बाहर, दो गंभीर

पटना से मुंगेर जा रही कुरियर वाहन को शुक्रवार सुबह सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के नंदपुर गांव स्थित बजरंगबली स्थान के समीप एनएच 80 पर एक अनियंत्रित बालू लदा ट्रक ने पीछे से जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। जिसके कारण कुरियर वाहन के आगे चल रहे एक ट्रक के नीचे कुरियर वाहन घुस गई एवं धक्का लगने के बाद ट्रक खेत में जा गिरा। मौके का फायदा उठाकर ट्रक चालक फरार हो गया। कुरियर वाहन पर सवार चालक सहित तीन लोग जख्मी हो गये। वहीं जख्मी की पहचान मुंगेर के शीताकुंड निवासी रामाकांत सिंह का पुत्र अरूण सिंह, कुरियर चालक मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के हरदियावाद गांव निवासी भरोसी कुमार, खलासी श्यामपुर गांव निवासी प्रकाश साव के रूप में हुई। कुरियर वाहन के दूसरे ट्रक में घुसने के बाद सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस प्रशासन एवं ग्रामीणों ने जेसीबी के माध्यम से तीनों को सकुशल क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन से निकाला गया। इस दौरान एनएच 80 पर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गयी।

बस और पिकअप वैन की हुइ टक्कर, कोई जख्मी नहीं
बड़हिया| बड़हिया थाना क्षेत्र के बहादुरपुर एनएच 80 के समीप बस चालक ने विपरीत दिशा से आ रही एक पिकअप वैन में जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे बस व पिकअप वैन बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इस दुर्घटना में किसी को जख्मी होने की नहीं सूचना है। बताया गया कि एनएच 80 बहादुरपुर के समीप पटना से मुंगेर जा रही बस बीआर 01 पीएच 4288 ने लखीसराय से बड़हिया की ओर से आ रही टमाटर लदा पिकअप वैन बीआर 53ए 7132 को जोरदार ठोकर मार दी जिससे पिकअप वैन और बस दोनों क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं है। बस एवं पिकअप वैन घटना स्थल के समीप लगी हुई है। घटना के मामले में कोई आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser