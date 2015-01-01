पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:आनंद विहार से भागलपुर के लिए दो और ट्रेन

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किऊल के रास्ते कोविड स्पेशल सहित लगभग 20 जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनें चल रही

त्योहारों पर होने वाली भीड़ से निपटने के लिए किऊल के रास्ते आनंद विहार-भागलपुर के बीच दो जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाई गई है। दोनों स्पेशल ट्रेनों अप एवं डाउन में तीन फेरे लगाएगी। आनंद विहार से भागलपुर के बीच दो जोड़ी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन पहले से ही चल रही है। कुल मिलाकर दिल्ली और भागलपुर चार जोड़ी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हुआ है। इनसे प्रवासियों को त्योहार पर अपने घराें को लौटने में सुविधा मिलेगी। 04472 डाउन आनंद विहार से 12, 15 और 18 नवंबर को दिन के 11 बजे आनंद विहार से चलेगी। रास्ते में यह ट्रेन कानपुर सेंट्रल, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय नगर, पटना, माेकमा, किऊल, एवं जमालपुर में रूकते हुए दूसरे सुबह 8.30 मिनट पर भागलपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी मंे 04472 भागलपुर से 13,16 एवं 19 नवंबर को दोपहर 12.45 बजे रवाना होगी। और दूसरे दिन सुबह 9.45 मिनट पर आनंद विहार पहुचेगी। इस ट्रेन में स्लीपर के 10 एवं सामधारण श्रेणी के 8 सहित कुल 20 कोच होंगे। भागलपुर से आनंद विहार के बीच द्विसाप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही है। 04456 आनंद विहार से प्रत्येक मंगलवर एवं शुक्रवार को आनंद विहार से रात 11.35 बजे रवाना होगी। कानपुर सेंट्रल, प्रयागराज, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय, पटना, मोकामा, किऊल,जमालपुर स्टेशन पर रूकते हुए दूसरे दिन रात 9.40 बजे भागलपुर पहंुचेगी। वापसी में यह ट्रेन प्रत्येक गुरूवार एवं रविवार को भागलपुर से रवाना होगी।

त्योहारों पर घर को लौटने लगे परदेसी
दीपावली एवं छठ त्योहारों पर दूर रहने वाले परदेसी अपने घरों को लौटने लगे हैं। दिल्ली एवं लंबी दूरी की दूसरी ट्रेनों में घर लौटने वालों की भीड़ हो रही है। स्टेशन यात्रियों से गुलजार हो रहा है। स्पेशल एवं पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों के परिचालन से लंबे समय बाद स्टेशन की रौनक लौटी है। वर्तमान में किऊल के रास्ते कोविड स्पेशल सहित लगभग 20 जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है।

