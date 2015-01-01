पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:गर्भवती महिलाओं व बच्चों का किया गया टीकाकरण

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर टीकाकरण करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए पौष्टिक और प्रोटीनयुक्त आहार जरूरी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण

जिले के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर शुक्रवार को गर्भवती एवं बच्चों के लिए नियमित टीकाकरण हुआ। एएनएम द्वारा सेविका एवं सहायिका के साथ टीकाकरण की गई। गर्भवती महिलाओं को जरूरी सलाह दी गई और गर्भावस्था के दौरान खान-पान, रहन-सहन समेत अन्य आवश्यक जानकारी भी दी गई। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. अशोक कुमार भारती ने बताया कि जिले के सभी पीएचसी अंतर्गत आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण किया गया। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए आवश्यक सलाह दी गई। बताया गया कि सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए पौष्टिक और प्रोटीन युक्त आहार जरूरी है। क्योंकि, स्वस्थ शरीर वाली मां ही स्वस्थ बच्चे को जन्म दे सकती है और सुरक्षित व सामान्य प्रसव को बढ़ावा मिल सकता है। इस दौरान स्वच्छता पर भी बल दिया गया। इसको लेकर गर्भवती महिलाओं को व्यक्तिगत साफ-सफाई समेत आसपास के परिसर की सफाई का विशेष ख्याल रखने को कहा गया। ताकि किसी प्रकार की अनावश्यक परेशानी नहीं हों।

कोविड-19 के गाइड लाइन का रखा गया ख्याल
टीकाकरण के दौरान कोविड-19 के हर मानकों का पालन किया गया। ताकि संक्रमण का खतरा उत्पन्न नहीं हो सकें। साथ टीकाकरण के लिए केंद्र पर आए गर्भवती एवं उनके परिजनों को कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए आवश्यक जानकारी दी गई और कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। नियमित टीकाकरण का सप्ताह में दो दिन आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर आयोजन किया जाता है। प्रत्येक सप्ताह के बुधवार और शुक्रवार टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाता है।

सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए प्रसव पूर्व जांच जरूरी
सुरक्षित प्रसव के प्रसव पूर्व जांच जरूरी है। सरकार ने पीएचसी स्तर पर मुफ्त जांच की व्यवस्था की है। हर माह 09 तारीख को पीएचसी में प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व योजना के तहत गर्भवती की जांच कर चिकित्सक आवश्यक चिकित्सा परामर्श देते हैं सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए संस्थागत प्रसव के लिए जागरूक किया गया।

