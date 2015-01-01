पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:आर्केस्ट्रा में अश्लील गानों पर फायरिंग करने का वीडियो वायरल, अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं

लखीसराय5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रामगढ़ चौक थाना क्षेत्र में आर्केस्ट्रा के दौरान अश्लील गानों पर फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। घटना रामगढ़ चौक के बिल्लो का है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार आर्केस्ट्रा में दो गुटों में मारपीट हुई, जिसके बाद एक गुट के लोगों ने दोबारा फायरिंग की है। मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार बिल्लो में काली पूजा का आयोजन हुआ था। आर्केस्ट्रा भी था। इस दौरान स्टेज पर से एक युवक का पिस्टल से फायरिंग करने का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। दूसरे वीडियो में दो युवक पिस्टल में मैगजीन डालकर फायरिंग करते दिख रहे हैं। पूरे मामले के बाद गांव के दो पक्षों में तनाव की स्थिति है। ताज्जुब है कि बिल्लो गांव में रातभर आर्केस्ट्रा में अश्लील गाने बजते रहे और मनचले फायरिंग करते रहे, लेकिन रामगढ़ चौक पुलिस सोती रही। कार्रवाई तो दूर युवकों का सत्यापन तक नहीं हो सका। दूसरी ओर गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि एक आेर जिला प्रशासन कोविड को लेकर किसी प्रकार का सार्वजनिक आयोजन करने पर पाबंदियां लगा रही है, वहीं इस तरह का आयोजन हो रहा है। आयोजन करने की अनुमति किसने दी? यदि बिना अनुमति के इस प्रकार का आयोजन किया गया तो प्रशासनिक स्तर से कोई कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं किया गया?

युवकों का सत्यापन किया जा रहा, होगी कार्रवाई
एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान युवक द्वारा फायरिंग करने का वीडियो वायरल होने की जानकारी मिली है। मामले में स्थानीय थाने के स्तर से सत्यापन कराया जा रहा है। इस मामले में दोषी पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई होगी। किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।
-रंजन कुमार, एसडीपीओ, लखीसराय

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें