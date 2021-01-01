पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किऊल महोत्सव:कहां जाकर छिपे नटराज तुम्हें ढूंढ रहा जग आज...

लखीसराय38 मिनट पहले
किऊल महोत्सव पर प्रस्तुत नृत्य नाटिका एवं झांकी। - Dainik Bhaskar
किऊल महोत्सव पर प्रस्तुत नृत्य नाटिका एवं झांकी।
  • सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में संगीत और नृत्य की प्रस्तुति से कलाकारों ने बांधा समां

दो दिवसीय किऊल महोत्सव के अंतिम दिन रविवार की रात कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति से समां बांध दिया। टी सीरीज की मशहूर गायिका सोनु मुस्कान एवं उनके साथ कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति से धमाल मचाया। गीत, नृत्य एवं नाटिका की प्रस्तुति से दर्शकों को मन मोह लिया। अंतिम दिन आयोजित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन विधान सभा अध्यक्ष ने किया। गायिका सोनु मुस्कान ने सिरडी वाले साई बाबा आया है तेरे दर पे सवाली की आवाज दी। फिर शृंखलाबद्ध भजन एवं भक्ति गीतों का सिलसिला चलता रहा। आयोजन स्थल पूरी रात दर्शक स्रोताओं से भरा रहा। महिला स्रोताओं की भी भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। कहां जा कर छिपे नटराज तुम्हें ढूंढ रहा जग आज की गीत पर भाव नृत्य प्रस्तुत की गई। नृत्यांगना कंचन एवं मनीषा ने अपनी नृत्य से सबोंे को लुभाया। इन कलाकार जोड़ी ने गणेश को मनाने के वाली गीत पर मनमोहक भाव नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी। मेहंदी लगाऊं किस नाम की राधा तो वहीं बस श्याम की सहित अन्य भक्ति गीतों पर दर्शकों को खूब झुमाया। भाव नृत्य से भगवान के दर्शन कराए। पहले सिरडी के साई बाबा, फिर गणपति, कृष्ण फिर नृत्य नाटिका से देवी देवताओं को अपनी गीतों से रिझाते रहे।

राजकीय महोत्सव का उठाया मुद्दा
किऊल महोत्सव से जुड़े सीएचआइ दिनेश झा ने पूरे तर्क के साथ विधान सभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा के मौजूदगी में किऊल महोत्सव को राजकीय दर्जा देने का मुद्दा उठाया। उन्होंने कहा सालों से सिर्फ आश्वासनों की घूंट पिलाई जा रही है। उन्होंने राज्य के कई अन्य महोत्सव जिन्हें कम समय में राजकीय महोत्सव का दर्जा मिला है, उदाहरण भी दिया।

