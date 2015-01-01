पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:व्यवसायी और चालक से 1 लाख 39 हजार लूटकर फरार हो गए अपराधी

लक्ष्मीपुर15 घंटे पहले
  • सवा लाख बाबा से आगे आधे दर्जन अपराधियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

जमुई-मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 333 पर गंगटा जंगल में अपराधियों ने एक व्यवसायी से एक लाख 32 हजार रुपए लूट लिया। लूटे गए व्यवसायी की पहचान लक्ष्मीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जिनहरा निवासी मनोज मंडल के रूप में की गई। मनोज झाडू का व्यवसायी है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि पीड़ित व्यवसायी अपने दामाद के साथ भागलपुर से झाडू लाने एक पिकअप वैन से जा रहा था। सवालाख बाबा मंदिर से 500 मीटर आगे बढ़ते ही सड़क पर खड़े आधा दर्जन नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने वाहन को रोका और व्यवसायी के साथ मारपीट करने लगा। अपराधियों ने हथियार का भय दिखाकर व्यवसायी के पास रखे एक लाख 32 हजार रुपए लूट लिया। साथ ही पिकअप वैन के चालक को भी सिर में मारकर घायल कर दिया और उसके पास रखे 7 हजार रुपये लूट लिया। मारपीट में चालक गंभीर रूप सेघायल हो गया। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित व्यवसायी ने बताया कि अपराधियों की संख्या पांच से छह थी और सभी के पास हथियार थे। व्यवसायी ने बताया कि अपराधियों की मंशा सड़क मार्ग अवरुद्ध कर लूट की बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देना था। क्योंकि व्यवसायी को लूटने के बाद सभी अपराधी यह कहकर भागने लगे कि चलो बहुत हो गया। घटना को लेकर पीड़ित व्यवसायी ने गंगटा थाना जाकर घटना की सूचना दी।

