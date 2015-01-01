पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हसुआ में धार कराकर लौट रहे युवक को ऑटो ने मारी टक्कर, मौके पर हुई मौत

लक्ष्मीपुर4 घंटे पहले
सड़क जाम कर रहे ग्रामीणों को समझाते पदाधिकारी।
  • आक्रोशितों ने एनएच-333 काे पाडो बाजार के समीप किया दो घंटे जाम

बरहट थाना क्षेत्र के पाडो-खीरिया ग्रामीण पथ स्थित भुरकुंडा के पास सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान बरहट थाना क्षेत्र के पाडो पंचायत के केडिया निवासी प्रकाश यादव के पुत्र 18 वर्षीय दिलीप यादव के रूप में की गई। दुर्घटना के विरोध में मृतक के परिजनों ने जमुई-मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 333 को पाडो बाजार के नजदीक जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस जाम स्थल पर पहुंची और लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन लोग किसी वरीय अधिकारी को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मृतक अपने रिश्तेदार की बाइक से हसुआ कुटाने (हसुआ में धार करवाने) के लिए खीरिया गांव गया था। हसुआ कुटाकर लौटने के क्रम में भुरकुंडा गांव के पास सामने से आ रहे एक आॅटो ने युवक की बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर स्थानीय पुलिस एस आई प्रशांत कुमार व एस आई मुकेश कुमार सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जमुई और दुर्घटना में शामिल आॅटो को जब्त कर थाना भेजना चाहा लेकिन परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने विरोध किया।

परिजन पारिवारिक लाभ की राशि नकद लेने की मांग पर अड़े थे
सड़क जाम कर रहे लोगों को एस आई प्रशांत कुमार व एसआई मुकेश कुमार सिंह ने समझाने का प्रयास किया। मुआवजे के लिए पहले तो परिजनों ने जाम स्थल पर वरीय अधिकारियों को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे और जब सूचना पाकर मुआवजा देने अंचलाधिकारी रणधीर कुमार व थानाध्यक्ष राजवर्धन जाम स्थल पर पहुंचे तो परिजनों ने पारिवारिक लाभ की राशि नगद लेने की मांग की। करीब 2 घंटे तक जाम रहने के बाद स्थानीय बुद्धिजीवियों की मदद से पुलिस ने लोगों को समझाया और लोग पुलिस की बात मानकर सड़क जाम हटाने पर राजी हो गए। इसी दौरान लक्ष्मीपुर की ओर से आ रहे डीडीसी के वाहन देखकर एक बार फिर से लोगों ने शव को सड़क पर रखकर जाम कर दिया।

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक महिला हुई घायल
गिद्धौर | थाना क्षेत्र के महुली मोड़ के समीप जमुई झाझा मुख्य मार्ग पर गिद्धौर के महुली मोड़ अवस्थित पेट्रोल पंप के निकट जमुई से झाझा थाना क्षेत्र के शक्तिघाट के हेरणा गांव जा रहे एक बाइक सवार अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गया। उक्त दुर्घटना में हेरणा शक्तिघाट गांव निवासी रामदेव यादव की पत्नी ललिता देवी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गयी। घटना के बाद परिजन द्वारा उक्त महिला को दिग्विजय सिंह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गिद्धौर लाया गया। जहां ड्यूटी पर मौजुद चिकित्सक डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार एवं मुकेश रंजन द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से घायल महिला की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए प्राथमिक उपचार कर उन्हें बेहतर इलाज हेतु सदर अस्पताल जमुई रेफर कर दिया गया।इधर चिकित्सकों की माने तो महिला मरीज की स्थिति गंभीर बतायी गयी है।

