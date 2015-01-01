पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ अपराधी:बैंक से 1 लाख 87 हजार लेकर आ रहे सीएसपी संचालक को मारी गोली

लक्ष्मीपुर3 घंटे पहले
घायल सीएसपी संचालक।
  • एनएच-333 पर बनगामा के पास बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने पीछा कर मारी गोली
  • लूट में सफल नहीं हुए अपराधी, कार तेज कर भागने में सफल हुए संचालक

जमुई मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-333 पर बरहट थाना क्षेत्र के खादीग्राम बनगामा के समीप बाइक पर सवार दो अपराधियों ने ऑल्टो कार से आ रहे सीएसपी संचालक को गोली मार दी। इस घटना में सीएसपी संचालक घायल हो गया। गोली से कार का शीशा टूट गया जिससे सीएसपी संचालक घायल हो गया। घटना की सूचना पाकर पहुंची बरहट पुलिस ने घायल सीएसपी संचालक को इलाज के लिए जमुई ले गई। घायल सीएसपी संचालक बरहट थाना क्षेत्र के पाडो निवासी शिवशंकर मंडल हैं, जो पाडो में पिछले आठ साल से स्टेट बैंक के सीएसपी का संचालन करते हैं। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित सीएसपी संचालक ने बताया कि वे मलयपुर स्थित स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की शाखा से अपने सीएसपी के लिए एक लाख 85 हजार रुपये लेकर अपनी आल्टो कार से खुद ड्राइविंग करते हुए अपने एक मित्र के बेटे के साथ लौट रहा था। खादीग्राम बनगामा के पास पहुंचते ही पीछे से आ रहे एक मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार दो नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने उनकी कार को विपरीत साइड से ओवरटेक करने का प्रयास किया। कार के पास पहुंचते ही अपराधी ने कार के पिछले खिड़की की ओर से गोली मार दी। गोली का बारुद और गाड़ी के शीशे का टुकड़ा संचालक के बांह में लगी। गोली चलने के बाद कार के अंदर धुआं भर गया। लेकिन संचालक ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए कार की गति को और तेज कर दिया और सीधे पाडो बाजार स्थित अपने आवास पर पहुंच गए।

अपराधियों के चिल्लाने के बाद भी सीएसपी संचालक ने नहीं हारी हिम्मत
अपनी जिस आल्टो कार से सीएसपी संचालक रुपये लेकर अपने घर वापस आ रहे थे। उस कार की पिछली सीट पर उनके मित्र का एक 15 वर्षीय पुत्र भी बैठा था। जब अपराधियों ने गाड़ी में गोली चलाई तो गाड़ी के अंदर धुआं भर गया। स्थिति की भयावहता को देखकर उक्त युवक जोर जोर से रोने लगा और चिल्ला चिल्लाकर गाड़ी को रोकने की आवाज लगाने लगा। इधर, अपराधियों ने भी गाली देकर गाड़ी रोकने की बात कहने लगे। इसके बावजूद सीएसपी संचालक ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और कार की गति को तेज कर दिया। सीएसपी संचालक बताते हैं कि अपराधियों की मंशा बैंक की राशि को लूटने की थी। हालांकि अपराधी अपनी मंशा पूरी करने में सफल नही हो सके।और वे फिर पीछे मुड़कर भाग गए।

पिस्टल दिखाकर अपराधियों ने राजमिस्त्री से की लूटपाट, केस
खैरा | खैरा-गिद्धौर मुख्य मार्ग पर निजुआरा पुल के समीप तीन नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने हथियार का भय दिखाकर एक राज मिस्त्री के साथ मारपीट करते हुए बाइक एवं मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हो गया। इस घटना की सूचना पाकर खैरा थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है। पीड़ित राजमिस्त्री प्रधानचक गांव निवासी शंभू मंडल के पुत्र श्रवण कुमार ने खैरा थाना में लिखित आवेदन देकर तीन अज्ञात अपराधियों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने बताया है कि प्रत्येक दिन की भांति अपने गांव से काम करने के लिए गिद्धौर जारहा था। सोमवार की देर संध्या जब वहअपने घर बाइक से घर लौट रहा था तभी निजुआरा पुल के पास पीपल वृक्ष के समीप प्लेटिना बाइक पर सवार तीन नकाबपोश अपराधी पीछा कर रुकने का इशारा किया। तीनों उसके साथ मारपीट करते हुए हथियार का भय दिखाकर बाइक जिसका नंबर बीआर 46 जे 2398 एवं मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हो गया।

