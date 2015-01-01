पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लुट:गंगटा जंगल में दिनदहाड़े बाइक छिनतई, राहगीरों ने नहीं की मदद

लक्ष्मीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम, प्राथमिकी हुई दर्ज

जमुई-मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-333 पर लक्ष्मीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटा जंगल में तीन नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने एक बाइक सवार को रोककर उसके साथ पहले मारपीट की और फिर उनकी नई होंडा होरनेट बाइक बीआर 8 के 8690 लेकर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित बाइक सवार लखीसराय जिले के सूर्यगढा थाना क्षेत्र के मानिकपुर निवासी ब्रम्हदेव सिंह के पुत्र संदीप कुमार व मनदीप कोहली हैं, जो वर्तमान में स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के मटिया स्थित पीएचसी में अस्थायी रूप से कार्यरत हैं। घटना को लेकर पीड़ित बाइक चालक संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि वह अपने भाई मनदीप कोहली के साथ मुंगेर जिले के बरियारपुर अपने एक रिश्तेदार के घर जा रहे थे। गंगटा जंगल पहुंचते ही पीछे से एक बाइक पर सवार तीन लोगों ने ओवरटेक करके उनकी बाइक को रोका और फिर उनके साथ मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। दोनों भाई कुछ समझ पाते। इससे पहले एक अपराधी ने उनकी मोटरसाइकिल छीनकर गंगटा मोड़ की ओर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित ने घटना की सूचना गंगटा थाना को दी और फिर लक्ष्मीपुर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। पीड़ित ने कहा कि राहगीरों ने इस दरम्यान कोई मदद नहीं की।

