फाॅलोअप:वन अधिकारियों पर जानलेवा हमला करने वालों की अब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं

लक्ष्मीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 16 अक्टूबर को छापेमारी करने गए अफसरों पर हुअा था हमला

दो सप्ताह बीत गए लेकिन वन विभाग के अधिकारियों व वनकर्मियों पर जानलेवा हमला करने वालों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी। उक्त घटना में शामिल सभी अभियुक्त बेखौफ घूम रहे हैं और पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठ है। दरअसल बीते 16 अक्टूबर को स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के सनखपरी गांव के वासुदेव यादव के घर पर अवैध लकड़ी को लेकर छापेमारी करने गई वन विभाग के अधिकारियों व वनकर्मियों पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया गया था। इस घटना मेंमलयपुर वन क्षेत्र के प्रभारी क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी सरोज कुमार व चालक अशोक कुमार सिंह सहित कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए थे। साथ ही वन विभाग के दो वाहनों को बूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया था। घटना को लेकर मलयपुर वन क्षेत्र के प्रभारी क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी सरोज कुमार द्वारा स्थानीय थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गई। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कुल आठ लोगों को नामजद व दस से बारह अज्ञात लोगों को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। नामजद अभियुक्तों मे सनखपरी निवासी वासुदेव यादव और उसके पुत्र शंभु यादव, नेरु यादव व विकास यादव के अलावा स्व गाजो यादव के पुत्र मनोज यादव,मनोज यादव के पुत्र वशिष्ठ यादव तथा चिरामन यादव के पुत्र भगलू यादव व प्रकाश यादव के नाम शामिल हैं। इधर, खैरा थाना क्षेत्र के झुंडों गांव में दो दिन पूर्व एक महिला की छुरा घोंप कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। महिला के पुत्र मनोज कुमार खैरा थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। अपने आवेदन में उसने लिखा है कि उसकी मां सोनिया देवी घास लाने के लिए सरदारी बहियार गई थी और शाम 6 बजे तक वापस घर नहीं आई। प्रेम पंडित की रामादेवी नेबताया कि गांव के ही स्व. शुकर पंडित का पुत्र गणेश पंडित भी बहियार के तरफ जा रहा था। गणेश पंडित का हाथ कटा हुआ था और खून बहते हुए पुनिया पैइन के पास गया था। उसने ही उसकी मां की दुष्कर्म करने की नियत से हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए उक्त आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

