लापरवाही:जिस चोर को पुलिस ने छोड़ा उसके परिजनों ने कराया केस

लक्ष्मीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सौंपा था चोर को

दो दिन पूर्व पाडो विशनपुर से ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़े गए जिस चोर को बरहट पुलिस ने मारपीट किए जाने के कारण जख्मी बताकर थाने से ही छोड़ दिया। रविवार को उसके परिजनों ने ग्रामीणों के विरुद्ध एससी-एसटी थाने में लिखित आवेदन देकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़े गए चोर संदीप के पिता पिंटू रजक ने पाडो विशनपुर के मुकेश मंडल, अजय मंडल, लक्ष्मण मंडल व हीरा मंडल सहित आधा दर्जन लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया। पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में पिंटू रजक ने लिखा कि वह ठेला चलाने का काम करता है। पाडो विशनपुर के मुकेश मंडल ने उसे ठेला से लकड़ी लाने की बात कही। लकड़ी लाने के बदले बतौर किराया 40 रुपये की मांग करने पर मुकेश मंडल उसके पुत्र के साथ मारपीट की और फिर जाति सूचक शब्द कहकर उसे भी गाली दी। एससी-एसटी थाना में विशनपुर निवासी पिंटू रजक ने जिन लोगों के विरुद्ध गाली-गलौज व मारपीट करने का मामला दर्ज कराया। दो दिन पूर्व शनिवार की रात उसी के नाबालिग पुत्र को गृहस्वामी मुकेश मंडल ने स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से रंगेहाथ अपने घर में चोरी करते हुए पकड़कर बरहट पुलिस के हवाले किया था। पुलिस ने उक्त चोर के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई न करके उसे थाने से ही छोड़ दिया। पुलिस के इस रवैये से गृहस्वामी सहित स्थानीय ग्रामीणों में काफी रोष है। लोगों का कहना है कि पाडो बाजार के आसपास चोरी की घटना लगातार हो रही है और पुलिस एक भी मामले में चोरों की गिरफ्तारी तो दूर उसकी शिनाख्त तक नहीं कर पाई है। जबकि बीते दिनों पाडो में चोरी की घटना जब हुई। मामलों में नाबालिग लोगों ने ही घटना को अंजाम दिया था।

