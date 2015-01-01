पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने नहीं किया केस दर्ज:छठ गीत गाती जा रही महिला को डायन कह बीच सड़क पर रॉड से बुरी तरह पीटा

लक्ष्मीपुर5 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल में इलाजरत घायल महिला।
  • टाउन थाना की पुलिस ने कहा- लक्ष्मीपुर थाने का मामला, परिजन गए तो वहां भी नहीं हुआ केस
  • बेला गांव का मामला, घटना के 48 घंटे बीते, न्याय के लिए परिजन थानों के लगा रहे चक्कर

डायन का आरोप लगाकर दबंगों ने एक महिला की बीच सड़क पर पिटाई कर दी। पिटाई में महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की सहयोग से महिला को बचाया गया। खास बात यह है कि जख्मी महिला को लेकर उनके परिजन शिकायत के लिए स्थानीय थाने से लेकर सदर थाने तक का चक्कर लगाते रहे लेकिन 48 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी पीड़िता की शिकायत दर्ज नहीं हुई। पुलिस आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की तो दूर उनकी शिकायत तक दर्ज करना उचित नहीं समझी। मामला लक्ष्मीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चिनवेरिया पंचायत के बेला गांव की है। पीड़ित महिला बेला गांव निवासी उपेंद्र तांती की पत्नी मुन्नी देवी है।

17 लोगों पर मारपीट करने का आरोप
घायल अवस्था में पीड़िता बार-बार मारपीट करने वालों का नाम बता रही थी। पीड़ित महिला ने बेला गांव के 17 लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया है।

आस पास के लोगों ने दौड़कर महिला को दबंगों से बचाया
पीड़िता पर डायन का आरोप लगा उसी गांव के दबंगों ने लोहे के रॉड से उस समय पिटाई की जब वह 21 नवंबर की रात गांव में स्थापित भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा के पास गांव की अन्य महिलाओं के साथ छठ गीत गाकर वापस घर लौट रही थी। रास्ते में दबंगों ने महिला को रोका और लोहे के रॉड से बीच सड़क पर पीटना शुरू कर दिया। आसपास के लोग दौड़े तब महिला की जान बचाई जा सकी।

सूचित करने पर भी पुलिस बयान लेने नहीं पहुंची

परिजनों ने घायल महिला को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया और पुलिस को भी घटना की सूचना दे बयान लेने का आग्रह किया। लेकिन 48 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस नहीं पहुंची। परिजनों की मानें तो टाउन थाने की पुलिस ने यह कहकर शिकायत दर्ज करने से इनकार कर दिया कि मामला लक्ष्मीपुर थाना का है। चिकित्सकों ने महिला को बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर किया है।

अस्पताल के ओडी स्लीप के आधार पर दर्ज होता है बयान
मामला मेरी जानकारी में है। अस्पताल से ओडी स्लिप नहीं आया था। ओडी स्लिप मिलने के बाद ही सदर थाने की पुलिस द्वारा फर्द बयान लेने का प्रावधान है। एक व्यक्ति मेरे पास आए थे लेकिन बिना ओडी स्लिप के। मामला लक्ष्मीपुर थाने का होने के कारण हमने पीड़ित महिला के परिजनों को लक्ष्मीपुर थाना भेज दिया और थानाध्यक्ष को मामले की जानकारी भी दे दी। चंदन कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, टाउन थाना,जमुई

आवेदन पर नहीं था पीड़िता का हस्ताक्षर, नहीं आई थाने
पीड़ित महिला के परिजनों द्वारा जो आवेदन दिया गया। उस पर पीड़ित महिला का हस्ताक्षर नहीं था और न ही महिला थाना आई थी। ऐसी स्थिति में महिला के हस्ताक्षर के बिना आवेदन पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो सकती। परिजनों को स्वयं के द्वारा आवेदन देने की बात कही गई लेकिन उसके बाद से परिजन थाने नहीं आए। रवीन्द्र प्रसाद, थानाध्यक्ष, लक्ष्मीपुर

