सड़क हादसा:दादी के साथ हाथ पकड़कर जा रहे 2 वर्षीय बच्चे को ट्रैक्टर ने रौंदा, तीन घंटे तक किया एनएच जाम

लक्ष्मीपुर2 दिन पहले
गुरुवार को हादसे में बच्चे की मौत के बाद एनएच जाम कर रहे ग्रामीणों को समझाते पदाधिकारी।
  • जिले के लक्ष्मीपुर थाने के केवाली गांव और चकाई के गंगटा मोड़ के पास हुई दुर्घटना में गई जान
  • बुधवार की शाम हुए हादसे के बाद दो वर्षीय मासूम का शव 16 घंटे तक सड़क पर पड़ा रहा
  • बीडीओ व सीओ के समझाने के ढाई घंटे बाद टूटा जाम, परिचालन शुरू

दो वर्षीय मासूम का शव 16 घंटे तक सड़क पर पड़ा रहा और परिजन मुआवजे को लेकर हंगामा करते रहे। मामला बुधवार की शाम का लक्ष्मीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गौरा पंचायत के केवली गांव का है। जहां थाना क्षेत्र के केनुहट रतनपुर सड़क मार्ग स्थित केवली गांव के पास एक ट्रैक्टर ने दो वर्षीय बच्चे को कुचल दिया। इस घटना में मौके पर ही उक्त बच्चे की मौत हो गई। जबकि चालक ट्रैक्टर लेकर फरार हो गया। मृतक की पहचान केवली निवासी दिलीप तांती के पुत्र अर्जित कुमार के रूप में की गई। घटना की सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी गई। थानाध्यक्ष रवीन्द्र प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और मामले की तहकीकात की। जैसे ही जांच के बाद पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जमुई भेजना चाहा तो परिजन विरोध करने लगे और शव उठाने नहीं दिया। घटना के विरोध में परिजन स्थानीय प्रशासन के खिलाफ रातभर हंगामा करते रहे और अहले सुबह बीच सड़क पर मासूम का शव रखकर जमुई-मुंगेर एनएच 333 को केनुहट चौक के पास जाम कर दिया। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि केनुहट रतनपुर सड़क मार्ग के किनारे अपने घर के सामने खेल रहे मृतक अर्जित अचानक दौड़ते हुए सड़क पर आ गया। मृतक की दादी उक्त बच्चे का हाथ पकड़कर खींचना चाहा तबतक सामने से तीव्र गति से आ रहे एक ट्रैक्टर ने उसे कुचल दिया।

ट्रैक्टर की पहचान करने, आलाधिकारियों को बुलाने व मुआवजे को लेकर जमुई-मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को जाम कर दिया
घटना के विरोध में मृतक के परिजनों व स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने जाम स्थल पर विधायक दामोदर रावत सहित जिले के वरीय पदाधिकारियों को जाम स्थल पर बुलाने और ट्रैक्टर की पहचान करने के साथ-साथ सरकारी मुआवजे को लेकर जमुई-मुंगेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को जाम कर दिया। जाम कर रहे लोगों को थानाध्यक्ष रवीन्द्र प्रसाद सहित स्थानीय लोगों ने खूब समझाया लेकिन लोग नहीं माने। लगभग तीन घंटे बाद बीडीओ अतुल प्रसाद व अंचलाधिकारी मनोज कुमार जाम स्थल पर पहुंचे और लोगों को समझाया। पदाधिकारियों द्वारा सरकारी प्रावधान के तहत हर संभव आर्थिक सहायता दिलाने का आश्वासन देने के बाद जाम हटाया जा सका। इधर अहले सुबह से तीन घंटे तक सड़क जाम के कारण दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई।

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक घायल, स्थिति गंभीर, रेफर

जमुई | सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया जहां प्रारंभिक उपचार के बाद उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर कर दिया गया। बताया जाता है कि झारखंड के देवघर निवासी सुरेश यादव ऑटो चालक है। गुरुवार की दोपहर अपनी बाइक से वह देवघर से जमुई आ रहा था। तभी उसकी बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। जिसमें वह घायल हो गया जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया था।

ऑटो से उतरकर सड़क पार करने के दौरान गंगटी मोड़ के पास वाहन ने महिला को मारी टक्कर, अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान मौत
चकाई| एनएच- 333 चकाई- देवघर मुख्य मार्ग पर गंगटी मोड़ के समीप अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना बुधवार देर शाम की है। मृतक महिला की पहचान चंद्रमंडीह थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटी निवासी पतिया देवी (60 वर्ष) के रूप में की गईं । बताया जाता है कि मृतका जसीडीह थाना क्षेत्र के खोरीपान्न हटिया से अपने घर चंद्रमंडीह थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटी ऑटो पर सवार होकर आ रही थी। चंद्रमंडीह थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटी मोड़ के समीप ऑटो से उतर कर सड़क पार कर रही थी, इसी क्रम एक अज्ञात वाहन ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी जिससे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। घटना के परिजनों द्वारा घायल महिला को इलाज के स्थानीय अस्पताल लाया जा रहा था इसी क्रम में रास्ते मे ही उसकी मौत हो गईं।

