iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
समीक्षा:महिषी प्रखंड में 200 से अधिक मतदान केंद्रों पर तैयारियों की ली जानकारी

महिषी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रखंड कार्यालय में विधानसभावार समीक्षा करते डीएम।
  • विधानसभा चुनाव से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की तैयारी कर ली गई है : डीएम
  • कुछ एक मतदान केंद्र पर अब भी बाढ़ का पानी ठहरा हुआ है : डीएम

प्रखंड कार्यालय महिषी में गुरुवार को डीएम कौशल कुमार ने प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले दोनों विधानसभा से संबंधित तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान बीडीओ विनय मोहन झा से प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले करीब 200 से अधिक मतदान केन्द्रों के सबंध में अद्यतन स्थिति का जानकारी ली। डीएम ने प्रखंड एवं अंचल कर्मियों सहित निर्वाचन के कर्मियों से सफलता पूर्वक चुनाव संपन्न करवाने को लेकर कई निर्देश जारी किए। समीक्षा के बाद डीएम ने बताया कि चुनाव से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की तैयारी कर ली गई है। कुछ एक मतदान केंद्र पर बाढ़ का पानी अब भी ठहरा हुआ है। जिसको लेकर अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। समीक्षा के दौरान डीएम द्वारा मतदान केन्द्रों पर बुनियादी सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली गई। उन्होंने मतदान केन्द्र तक मतदाता एवं मतदान कर्मियों के लिए पहुंच पथ की भी जानकारी प्राप्त ली। जबकि रूटचार्ट एवं चुनाव के दौरान जरूरत पड़ने वाले वाहनों के सबंध में कई प्रकार के दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अफजल हुसैन, बीसीएम अभिषेक कुमार को भी डीएम द्वारा आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया। समीक्षा के दौरान प्रखंड के प्रधान लिपिक, नाजीर, अंचल के प्रधानलिपिक, नाजीर, निर्वाचन में प्रतिनियुक्त शिक्षक व डाटा ऑपरेटर सहित अन्य कर्मी मौजूद थे।

बीडीओ ने बैठक कर मतदान केंद्रों पर बुनियादी सुविधा बहाल करने का दिया निर्देश

महिषी | मतदान केन्द्रों पर बुनियादी सुविधा दुरुस्त करने के उद्देश्य से गुरुवार को बीआरसी भवन में बीडीओ ने सभी विद्यालयों के प्रधान के साथ बैठक की। मतदान केंद्रों की वयवस्था दुरुस्त करने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक के दौरान कई विद्यालयों के एचएम ने बीडीओ के समक्ष विद्यालय में होने वाली समस्या से अवगत कराया। इस दौरान प्राथमिक विद्यालय बिशनपुर की प्रधानाध्यापिका ने बताया कि विद्यालय में चापाकल नहीं है तो वहीं प्राथमिक विद्यालय बधौड़ के प्रधानाध्यापक ने बताया कि उनके विद्यालय में सभी प्रकार की बुनियादी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है। लेकिन बाढ़ के समय कुछ पशुपालक विद्यालय के बरामदे पर ही मवेशी बांधने लगे हैं। जिसे मना करने पर वे विवाद करने पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। मध्य विद्यालय लहुआर के एचएम ने बताया कि विद्यालय शौचालय को साफ करवाया गया। परन्तु ग्रामीणों द्वारा शौचालय का ताला तोड़कर शौचालय को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया है। विभिन्न समस्याओं को सुनने के बाद बीडीओ ने कहा कि उनके द्वारा संबंधित विभाग को लिखा जाएगा। परन्तु आप भी अपने स्तर से बुनियादी सुविधा को पूर्ण करने में सहयोग दे।

केंद्र पर पेयजल, शौचालय, बिजली और रैंप व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

नवहट्टा | डीएम कौशल कुमार ने विभिन्न विभाग के पदाधिकारियों के साथ चुनाव पूर्व समीक्षा बैठक की और सहायक निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ विवेक रंजन को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। डीएम ने महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नवहट्टा प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत 160 मतदान मतदान से पूर्व मतदान केंद्र पर सेनेटाइजिंग कर मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान कर्मी के पहुंचने के लिए रूट चार्ट एवं मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान कर्मी व मतदाता के लिए पेयजल, शौचालय, बिजली, रैंप आदि की व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को निर्देश देते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि मतदान से 24 घंटे पूर्व सभी मतदाता को मतदान पर्ची एवं मतदान केंद्र पर मूलभूत सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दें।

डीएम ने की समीक्षात्मक बैठक

सत्तरकटैया | विधानसभा चुनाव की अंतिम तैयारी को लेकर डीएम कौशल कुमार ने प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंच कर बीडीओ के साथ चुनाव से संबंधित समीक्षात्मक बैठक की। इस दौरान डीएम ने बूथ से संबंधित व्यवस्थाओं में बाथरूम, बिजली, पेयजल जैसे अन्य जरूरी बातों की जानकारी ली। बैठक में डीएम के अलावे प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी अहमद अली अंसारी, पंचगछिया पीएचसी के हेल्थ मैनेजर अफजल हुसैन बीसीएम विजय कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। डीएम ने 31 पर्दानशी बूथ के संबंध में जानकारी लेते हुए कहा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया गया। मध्य विद्यालय बिहरा में डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया है। जहां से सभी मतदान कर्मी को बूथ पर रवाना किया जाएगा।

