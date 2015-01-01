पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बाइपास सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर की बैठक

महिषी5 घंटे पहले
  • मनोर पुल से बाइपास निर्माण की है मांग

महिषी बनगांव के बीच मनोर पुल से बाइपास निर्माण की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को महिषी बनगांव सीमा के गोरहोधाट चौक पर बैठक हुई। बैठक में कहा गया कि बनगांव में जाम के कारण वर्ष 2019 में तीन लोगों की मौत सड़क की संकीर्णता के कारण हो गई थी। बैठक में उपस्थित समाजसेवियों ने कहा कि बलुआहा में कोसी नदी पर महासेतु निर्माण के बाद वाहन का परिचालन अत्यधिक बढ़ जाने के कारण बनगांव में प्रतिदिन जाम एवं सप्ताह पखवाड़े में कोई ना कोई दुर्घटना घटते ही रहती है। बैठक में उपस्थित पवन चौधरी, विनोद राय, दीपेश कुमार आदि ने कहा कि कोसी नदी पर महासेतु बन जाने के बाद बाइपास सड़क निर्माण कार्य करवाना जरुरी है। क्योंकि आवागमन बढ़ जाने से सड़क भी चौड़ा होना आवश्यक है। बैठक में लोगो ने कहा कि उक्त सड़क निर्माण को लेकर जनता आगामी सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री से लिखित आवेदन देकर जनहित के लिए निर्माण की बात करेंगे। अन्यथा धरना प्रदर्शन करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

