अगलगी:आग लगने से ढाई दर्जन से अधिक दुकानें जली, करीब ‌‌~3 करोड़ क्षति की आशंका

महिषी3 घंटे पहले
बलुआहा बाजार में आग लगने के बाद जल कर राख हुई दुकानें।
  • बलुआहा बाजार स्थित दुकान में लगी आग बुझाने में 4 अग्निशमन वाहन को लगे 4 घंटे
  • अग्निशमन विभाग के जल्द फोन नहीं रिसीव करने से देर से पहुंचा दमकल

अंचल क्षेत्र के बलुआहा बाजार स्थित दुकान में बुधवार की रात करीब 3 बजे गैस सिलेंडर फटने से लगी आग में ढाई दर्जन से अधिक दुकान एवं करीब 3 करोड़ की संपत्ति जलकर बर्बाद हो गई। आग की लपट इतनी तेज थी कि 4 अग्निशमन वाहन को काबू पाने के लिए 4 घंटे से अधिक समय तक मशक्कत करना पड़ा। इसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।
आग लगने के बाद ग्रामीण दमकल के लिए महिषी थाना सहित अग्निशमन विभाग सहरसा को फोन करते रहे। लेकिन फोन देर से रिसीव होने के कारण दमकल को पहुंचने में विलंब हुई। घटना स्थल पर उपस्थित लोगों ने कहा कि छठ पर्व को लेकर व्यवसायी देर रात तक काम करने के बाद अपने-अपने घर चले गए थे। आग लगने के बाद बलुआहा बजार में अन्य दुकान में उपस्थित दुकानदारों ने शोर मचाई जिससे लोग जब तक जगे और अपने अपने घर से पानी लेकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तब तक आग की लपेटे बढ़ चुकी थी।
31 लोगों ने दिया आवेदन, सहायता राशि दी जाएगी
घटना को लेकर पीड़ितों ने कहा कि रात में लगी आग की वजह से एक के बाद एक दुकान जलता रहा और लोग अपने आंखों के सामने अपनी लाखों की सम्पत्ति को जलते देखते रहे। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे अंचलाधिकारी देवनंदन सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि कुल 31 लोगों ने आवेदन दिया। आवेदन के आलोक में जांचोपरांत सभी लोगों को सहायता राशि उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

पीड़ित दुकानदारों ने बाताई अपनी आपबीती
पीड़ित व्यक्ति के अनुसार पिन्टू साह के किराना, दूध व ठंडा की दुकान में रखा डेढ़ लाख नगदी सहित दो फ्रीज जलकर राख हो गए। वही, मिथलेश लेहेड़ी ने रोते हुए बताया कि मनिहारा की उनकी दुकान थी। जिसमें 5 लाख रुपया का समान वे बुधवार को ही खरीद कर लाए थे, जो रात में ही जलकर राख हो गए। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद अधिकारी के समक्ष अपनी बात रखते सहदेव पंडित ने कहा कि उनकी लैपटॉप की दुकान थी जिसमें चार लैपटॉप के साथ अन्य समान जलकर राख हो गए। सम्पूर्ण सम्पत्ति नष्ट हो जाने की दुखरा सुनाते मो.सहीम ने कहा कि मोबाइल की उनकी दुकान थी। जिसमें नए पुराने सभी सामान जलकर राख हो गए। शंभू साह, बैद्यनाथ साह ने कहा कि बेटी के लिए जीवन भर कमा के रखा नगदी सहित अन्य कीमती समान दुकान के साथ ही जलकर समाप्त हो गया। इस प्रकार और ऐसे कई दुकानदारों ने बताया कि मिठाई, पान, सब्जी, दूध फल की दुकानों में आग लगने से रातो रात वे सब सड़क पर आ गए। लोगों ने क्षति गई समानों की कीमत लगभग 3 करोड़ बताया।

घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे जनप्रतिनिधि

घटना की खबर सुनते ही मौके पर पहुंचे मुखिया प्रतिनिधि राजकुमार साह, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एवं पूर्व मुखिया किशोर पासवान, पवन चौधरी पशुपतिनाथ चौधरी, सहदेव पंडित आदि ने कहा कि आग लगने से दो दर्जन से अधिक दुकानदारों की करीब 3 करोड़ सम्पत्ति जलकर राख हो गया। जिसे सरकारी अनुदान की राशि शीध्र दिया जाय।

