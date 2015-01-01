पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियमितता:1 अरब 6 करोड़ से निर्माणाधीन 660 मीटर कटाव रोधी कार्य 30 मीटर गंगा में समाया

मनिहारी33 मिनट पहले
अलर्ट: निर्माण हुए 660 मीटर कटावरोधी कार्य बोल्डर पीचिंग गंगा में समाने की पूरी संभावनाएं नजर आ रही है
  • गुणवत्ता में कमी के कारण ऐसा हाल, अभी भी 5 किमी तक काम बाकी
  • मनिहारी के सिग्नल टोला से कृष्णनगर केवाला तक किया जा रहा कटावरोधी कार्य

मनिहारी के सिग्नल टोला से कृष्णनगर केवाला तक 106 करोड़ की लागत से 5.2 किलोमीटर निर्माणाधीन बोल्डर पीचिंग का 660 मीटर कटाव रोधी कार्य में से गांधी टोला के समीप 30 मीटर कार्य गंगा के कटाव में समा गया है। गुणवत्ता में कमी होने के कारण अभी शांत पड़ी गंगा नदी धीरे धीरे बोल्डर पीचिंग को अपने आगोश में समा रही है। अगर हालात यही रही तो जैसे ही पछूया हवा चलेगी तो उसके बाद दृश्य और भी विकराल होगा। अभी निर्माण हुए 660 मीटर कटाव रोधी कार्य बोल्डर पीचिंग गंगा में समाने की पूरी संभावनाएं नजर आ रही है। ऐसे में बाढ़ नियंत्रण प्रमंडल काढ़ागोला के अंतर्गत निर्माणाधीन यह कटाव रोधी कार्य की गुणवत्ता पर ध्यान देना होगा। जिस तरह से अभी गंगा नदी में कटाव हो रहा है। उसका आंकलन करना जरूरी होगा ताकि आगे जो निर्माण कार्य होना है उसकी गुणवत्ता में कोई कमी न आए। क्योंकि अभी भी 5 किलोमीटर से ज्यादा बोल्डर पीचिंग का कार्य होना बाकी है। मनिहारी एसडीएम आशुतोष द्विवेदी ने गंगा नदी द्वारा कटाव रोधी कार्य कंस्ट्रक्शन को क्षति पहुंचाने की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचकर वस्तुस्थिति का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि निरीक्षण के दौरान मैंने पाया कि करीब 30 मीटर की दूरी तक बोल्डर पीचिंग गंगा में समाहित हो गया है। बाढ़ नियंत्रण प्रमंडल को पत्र लिख कर सूचित किया जाएगा।

चुनाव के कारण रुका था काम
इस संबंध में बाढ़ नियंत्रण प्रमंडल काढ़ागोला के सहायक अभियंता मो. जिलानी ने कहा कि मनिहारी के सिग्नल टोला से लेकर कृष्ण नगर केवाला तक 106 करोड़ की लागत से 5.2 किलोमीटर तक कटाव रोधी बोल्डर पीचिंग का कार्य निर्माणाधीन है। फिलहाल 660 मीटर बोल्डर पीचिंग का कटाव रोधी कार्य हुआ है। चुनाव के कारण कार्य रुका हुआ है। फिलहाल स्थिति यह है कि गंगा का पानी घटने के साथ नीचे से जमीन को खींचना शुरू कर दिया है। कटाव रोधी कार्य के स्ट्रक्चर को क्षति पहुंचा रहा है। नदी की धार इस तरफ आ जाने से यह समस्या आ रही है। इसका सुधार जल्द होगा। जो नदी में कटाव हुआ है उसका भी काम किया जाएगा। जिससे वहां से कटाव रुक जाए। इस लॉन्चिंग की वजह से प्रोजेक्ट थोड़ा डैमेज हुआ है। लगभग 30 मीटर डैमेज हुआ है जिसे ठीक कर लिया जाएगा।

