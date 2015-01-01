पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सुपौल से मनिहारी गंगा स्नान करने आई एक 35 वर्षीय महिला गंगा डूबी, अब तक नहीं मिला शव

मनिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • स्थानीय लाेंगाें ने पिता और भाई को तो डूबने से बचा लिया लेकिन पिंकी देवी को नहीं बचा सके

दीपावली को लेकर गंगा स्नान का सिलसिला शुरू है। इसी क्रम में सुपौल के प्रतापगंज बाजार का एक परिवार मनिहारी गंगा घाट स्नान के लिए आया था। गंगा स्नान के क्रम में परिवार की एक सदस्य 35 वर्षीय पिंकी देवी का स्नान के दौरान पैर फिसला और वो गहरे पानी में चली गई और डूबने लगी।

जिसे देख उसके पिता दिनेश ठाकुर और भाई प्रकाश ठाकुर भी उसे बचाने के चक्कर में गहरे पानी में चले गए और डूबने लगे। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसे बचाने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया। पिता और भाई को तो डूबने से बचा लिया गया लेकिन पिंकी देवी को नहीं बचा सके और वह गहरे पानी में नीचे चली गई। लगातार तलाश करने के बाद भी नहीं मिली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मनिहारी प्रशासन लगातार महिला की तलाश में जुट गया है और मनिहारी के अवर थानाध्यक्ष नवल किशोर सिंह के नेतृत्व में मोटरबोट नाव एवं गोताखोर की मदद से महिला को गंगा नदी में तलाश की जा रही है। घटना की जानकारी मनिहारी सीओ को भी दी गई है और उनके द्वारा प्रतिनिधि भी घाट पर पहुंचे थे। गोताखोर एवं जाल का प्रबंध करने में जुटे हुए थे। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पिंकी देवी अपने भाई और पिता के साथ मनिहारी गंगा घाट में स्नान करने आई थी। इसी क्रम में घटना घटी है।

2 माह में 03 को मिली मुआवजे की राशि
मनिहारी गंगा घाट पर डूबकर मरने वालों 03 लोगों का नाम शामिल है। जिसमें खैरु निशां, सोनू कुमार व एक अन्य भी है। इन सभी लोगों के परिजनों से मुआवजे की राशि को ले कागजात लेकर सीओ के द्वारा स्वीकृति देने के बाद अनुमंडल कार्यालय फ़ाइल भेजी गई है। जहां से अनुमोदन होने के बाद मृतक के परिजनों को मुआवजे की राशि मिल जाएगी। तीनों मृतकों के परिजनों के खाते में राशि भेजी जाएगी।
राजेश रंजन, सीओ, मनिहारी।

शव नहीं मिल पाया है, खोजबीन जारी

गंगा स्नान करने के लिए एक ठाकुर परिवार सुपौल के प्रतापगंज से मनिहारी घाट आया हुआ था। पिता और भाई भी कोशिश में गंगा नदी में डूबने लगे। स्थानीय लोगों ने महिला के पिता और भाई को बचा लिया लेकिन उक्त 35 वर्षीय महिला पिंकी देवी को नहीं बचा सके और वह गहरे पानी में डूब गई। शव नहीं मिल पाया है।
नवल किशोर सिंह, अवर थानाध्यक्ष, मनेर थाना।

