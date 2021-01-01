पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:2 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर वामदलों ने मनिहारी में किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

मनिहारी5 घंटे पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में धरना प्रदर्शन करते वाम दलों के कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में धरना प्रदर्शन करते वाम दलों के कार्यकर्ता।

मनिहारी रेलवे स्टेशन के परिसर में कटिहार -मनिहारी-तेजननारायणपुर तक चलने वाली पेसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन पुनः शुरू करवाने को लेकर एवं दिल्ली में किसानों के आंदोलन में समर्थन एवं तीनों कानून को वापस लेने को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस संबंध में किसानों के नेता धवलेद्र ओझा ने कहा कि कटिहार से मनिहारी -तेजनारापुर तक परिचालित होने वाली यात्री सवारी ट्रेन पिछले वर्ष 2019 के मार्च से कोरोना काल से आवागमन ठप है। जिसके कारण आम जनता काफी बेहाल है। यातायात के लिए सिर्फ सड़क मार्ग का ही सहारा है। लेकिन सड़क मार्ग से यात्रियों का आवागमन किसान एवं मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों के जेब पर अतिरिक्त बोझ डालता है। जिसके लिए रेलवे परिसर मे धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया तथा मांग की गयी की जल्द से जल्द पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो ताकि आम जनता, छात्र एवं नौकरी पेशा लोगों को कठिनाई ना हो और इसी के मद्देनजर हम सभी वाम दलों के लोगों ने धरना प्रदर्शन मे किसान आंदोलन को भी समर्थन दिया। जब तक सवारी ट्रेन का मनिहारी में परिचालन नहीं होता है। किसानों का तीनों कानून वापस नहीं लिया था तब तक हम लोग चरणबद्ध तरीके से आंदोलन करते रहेंगे।

