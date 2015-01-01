पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्नातक पार्ट-1:दूसरी सूची पर 1116 छात्रों का नामांकन

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन कराने के लिए 2 दिन रह गए हैं शेष

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन के लिए दूसरी मेधा सूची के आधार पर रविवार तक 13 दिनों में 1116 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया। इस तरह रविवार तक स्नातक पार्ट-1 में आॅनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की कुल संख्या 24133 तक पहुंच गई। जिसमें बीए में 19970, बीएससी में 3540 तथा बीकॉम में 623 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन कराया। बता दें कि प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर 28936 विद्यार्थियों में से 23017 ने आॅनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन कराया था। उसके बाद विवि ने 09 नवंबर को 29 कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची जारी की। जिसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 24 नवंबर तक समय दिया गया है। ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन में अब 2 दिन शेष हैं। विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डाॅ. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन को लेकर जारी दूसरी मेधा सूची में 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं में चयनित के लिए 10-24 नवंबर तक यूएमआईएस पोर्टल खोला गया है।

