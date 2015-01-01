पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:12 छठ घाटों के लिए पार्किंग स्थल चिह्नित, हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी, खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर निर्जला उपवास हुआ शुरू

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुुरुवार की शाम छठ महापर्व को लेकर बरियारपुर में खरना का प्रसाद बनाती व्रती महिलाएं, इस दौरान पूरी पवित्रता का ध्यान रखा गया।
  • अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को आज दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य, घाटों की सफाई का कार्य अंतिम चरण में
  • छठ महापर्व: डीएम व एसपी ने घाटों का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश, खतरनाक घाटों पर जाने से बचें

नेमनिष्ठा के महापर्व छठ के मौके पर आज यानि की शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को परवैतिन पहला अर्घ्य देंगी। गुरुवार को परवैतिनों ने भक्तिभाव के साथ खरना का अनुष्ठान किया। छठ पर व्रती निर्जला उपवास रह कर शुद्धता के साथ अपने हाथों से छठ पूजा का प्रसाद बनाएंगी। शुद्ध घी और अरगौती आटा से परवैतिन अपने हाथों से मिट्‌टी केचूल्हे पर आम के लकड़ी से शुद्धता के साथ ठेकुआ का प्रसाद बनाएंगी। ठेकुआ तथा फल फूल से सूप को सजा कर डाला में बांध कर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए छठ घाट पर ले जाएंगे। गुरुवार शाम खरना का प्रसाद बनाने के बाद व्रतियो ने पूजा किया। जिसके बाद परवैतिन ने खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। तत्पश्चात घर की महिलाओं को सिंदूर लगाकर सौभाग्यवती होने की कामना करते हुए परिजनों के बीच खरना का प्रसाद वितरण किया। दूसरी ओर शांतिपूर्ण छठ महापर्व को संपन्न कराने के उद्देश्य से डीएम रचना पाटिल प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ गुरुवार को भी विभिन्न नदी घाटों का निरीक्षण करती दिखीं। उन्होंने घाटों पर की गई व्यवस्थाओं काे बारीकी से देखा तथा घाटों पर नियंत्रण कक्ष, हेल्थ डेस्क की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं यह भी कहा कि सभी घाटों पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में प्रकाश व्यवस्था करें, घाटों पर जल की गहराई के अनुसार मजबूती से बैरिकेटिंग करें। वहीं यह भी बताया कि शहर के चार गंगा घाटों सोझी घाट, कंकड़ घाट, सहनी घाट (लल्लू पोखर) एवं बेलवा घाट को केन्द्रीय जल आयोग द्वारा खतरनाक घाट के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया है। इसलिए श्रद्धालु इन घाटों पर नहीं जाएं।

जिले के विभिन्न गंगा घाटों के लिए चिह्नित किए गए पार्किंग स्थल

छठ घाट पार्किंग हेतु चिह्नित स्थल जहाज घाट गंगा नगर पोलो ग्राउंड कष्टहरणी घाट सन्यास पीठ पोलो ग्राउंड बेलन बाजार घाट सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर, लल्लू पोखर गोढ़ी टोला घाट सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर, लल्लू पोखर कंकड़ घाट सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर, लल्लू पोखर सती चैड़ा घाट ईंट भट्टा के आस-पास बेलवा घाट ईंट भट्टा के आस-पास कर्बला घाट ईंट भट्टा के आस-पास दुमंठा घाट ईंट भट्टा के आस-पास हेरूदियारा घाट मध्य विद्यालय का मैदान बबुआ और जेल घाट पोलो ग्राउंड

किसी भी जरूरत पर इन नंबरों पर करें फोन
जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष 06344-222660
जिला पदाधिकारी, मुंगेर 9473191391
पुलिस अधीक्षक, मुंगेर 9431800006
अपर समाहर्ता, मुुंगेर 9473191392
आपदा प्रभारी, मुंगेर 8544412352
एसडीओ, सदर मुंगेर 9473191393

पहले अर्घ्य का मुहूर्त शाम 05.26 जबकि दूसरे का सुबह 6.48 बजे
पंडित कौशल किशोर पाठक ने बताया कि अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 05.26 बजे है, जब श्रद्धालु अर्घ्य अर्पित करेंगे। अगले दिन शनिवार को ब्रह्ममुहूर्त में उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को शुभमुहूर्त 06.48 बजे अर्घ्य अर्पित करेंगी। अर्घ्य समाप्ति के बाद परवैतिन परिवार के सदस्यों को आर्शीवाद देते हुए प्रसाद का वितरण करेंगी। कोविड संक्रमण को देखते हुए किसी तरह के धार्मिक आयोजन, जागरण या सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। जिला प्रशासन ने संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए घरों पर ही अर्घ्य देने की अपील शहरवासियों से की है।गुरुवार को खरना का अनुष्ठान भक्तिभाव से संपन्न हुआ। खरना का प्रसाद बनाने के लिए श्रद्धालु गंगा स्नान कर शुद्धता का ख्याल रखते हुए पीतल या तांबा के बर्तन में गंगा जल लेकर आए। दिन भर निर्जला उपवास रखकर व्रतियों ने देर शाम को गुड़, ईख के रस और अरवा चावल का रसिया (खीर) तथा पूड़ी का प्रसाद बना कर बिल्कुल शांत वातावरण में छठि मैया को भोग लगाकर पूजा की।

पूजन सामग्रियों को गंगाजल से किया शुद्ध
छठ को लेकर व्रतियों द्वारा सामग्री की साफ-सफाई एवं तैयारी जोर शोर जारी है। गंगा घाटों पर पूजन सामग्री सूप, डलिया आदि के साथ व्रती पहुंच और गंगाजल से सामग्रियों को धोकर शुद्ध किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें