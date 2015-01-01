पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:गंगटा जंगल में व्यापारी व पिकअप चालक से 1.49 लाख की लूट

टेटिया बंबर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने लक्ष्मीपुर थाना पहुंचे पीड़ित तो पुलिस बोली-गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र की घटना, वहां पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने कहा, लक्ष्मीपुर क्षेत्र की घटना, वहीं दर्ज होगी प्राथमिकी

गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एनएच-333 पर गंगटा जंगल में सवा लाख स्थान के पास रविवार की अल सुबह 3 सशस्त्र लुटेरों ने एक पिकअप वैन को लूट का शिकार बनाते हुए जमकर लूटपाट की। लुटेरों ने व्यापारी से लूटपाट के बाद पिकअप के चालक को चाकू मार जख्मी कर दिया और फरार हो गए। यही नहीं लूटपाट के बाद पीड़ितों की शिकायत पर थाने में प्राथमिकी तक दर्ज नहीं की गई। लक्ष्मीपुर व गंगटा थाना एक-दूसरे के क्षेत्र में घटनास्थल बताते हुए प्राथमिकी वहीं दर्ज करने की बात कहते हुए पीड़ित को थाने से भगा दिया। लूट का शिकार पीड़ित व्यवसायी और चालक शिकायत दर्ज कराने पहले लक्ष्मीपुर थाना पहुंचे, जहां पुलिस ने गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र में घटना होने की बात कह गंगटा थाना भेज दिया। जब पीड़ित गंगटा थाना पहुंचे तो थानाध्यक्ष ने यह कहते हुए पीड़ितों को लक्ष्मीपुर थाना भेज दिया कि उनके थाना क्षेत्र में घटना नहीं हुई है। लक्ष्मीपुर थाने में ही शिकायत दर्ज होगी। अंतत: बिना शिकायत दर्ज कराए पीड़ित व्यापारी और चालक लौट गए।

थानाध्यक्ष बोले-ऐसी कोई घटना नहीं हुई
गंगटा थानाध्यक्ष मजहर मकबूल ने बताया कि ऐसी घटना की कोई सूचना नहीं है। थाने का वज्रवाहन सुबह से जंगल में गश्ती कर रहा था। इधर, चालक संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि सवा लाख स्थान के पास उसके साथ घटना घटी है पर थानाध्यक्ष इसे मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं है। इसके चलते प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो पाई।

लूटपाट के बाद अपराधी लक्ष्मीपुर की ओर भागे

लूट के शिकार व्यापारी मनु कुमार व चालक संतोष साहनी ने बताया कि जमुई अंतर्गत जिन्हरा से झाड़ू लाने पिकअप लेकर भागलपुर जा रहे थे, तभी सुबह लगभग 4:15 बजे सवा लाख स्थान के पास 3 सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने वाहन को रोक लिया व लूटपाट शुरू कर दी। व्यापारी मनु कुमार से 1 लाख 42 हजार रुपए की लूट की गई, वहीं चालक संतोष से भी नगर 7 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। फिर लुटेरे बाइक से लक्ष्मीपुर की ओर भाग निकले। लक्ष्मीपुर थाना पहुंचकर व्यापारी व चालक ने घटना की जानकारी दी। जहां व्यापारी द्वारा बताए घटनास्थल काे गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र की घटना बताते हुए गंगटा थाना जाकर शिकायत करने की बात लक्ष्मीपुर पुलिस ने कही। इसके बाद लूट के शिकार व्यापारी व चालक गंगटा पहुंचे एवं घटना की पूरी जानकारी थानाध्यक्ष को दी।

इस माह की दूसरी घटना
इसके पूर्व 17 जनवरी को रात 10:30 से 11 बजे के बीच यहीं कुछ वाहनों से लूट और 31 दिसंबर को लक्ष्मीपुर थाना क्षेत्र में दर्जन भर से अधिक वाहनों से लूट हुई थी। तीन लुटेरे को लक्ष्मीपुर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। लुटेरे भागने के दौरान जख्मी हो गए थे जिनका इलाज जमुई अस्पताल में हुअा था। गिरफ्तार लुटेरे बांका के गुलनी कुशवाहा गांव के निवासी थे, जिसकी पहचान मिथुन कुमार व सचिन कुमार के रूप में हुई थी। एक लुटेरे जमुई के सगदाहा गांव निवासी राजन कुमार था, फिर लुटेरे बेखौफ होकर लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने लगे हैं।

