जीत का जश्न:3 में से 2 एनडीए, एक महागठबंधन

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार की सुबह काउंटिंग के शुरुआती रुझान में महागठबंधन जीत की ओर बढ़ता दिख रहा था। लेकिन सुबह 10 बजे के करीब से महागठबंधन और एनडीए के बीच सीटों का फासला बहुत कम बचा। इस बीच कई बार एनडीए तो कई बार महागठबंधन आगे बढ़ता दिखा। लेकिन शाम में जब चुनाव परिणाम की घोषणा हुई तो जिले में दो सीट एनडीए व एक महागठबंधन को मिली। जीत की घोेषणा के बाद आने के बाद अबीर और गुलाल लगाकर खुशी का इजहार करते कार्यकर्ता।
  • मुंगेर में 36 तो तारापुर और जमालपुर में 33-33 राउंड की गिनती के बाद देर रात जारी हुआ चुनाव का परिणाम
  • मुंगेर-तारापुर की गिनती पर राजद ने उठाए सवाल, तारापुर में चार तो मुंगेर में तीन ईवीएम की रि-काउंटिंग की मांग
  • राजद के कब्जे से निकला मुंगेर तो जमालपुर से हारे जदयू के कद्दावर नेता सह मंत्री शैलेश कुमार

जिले की तीन विधानसभा सीटों में से दो पर एनडीए ने जबकि एक पर महागठबंधन ने कब्जा जमाया है। तारापुर विधानसभा सीट से जदयू के प्रत्याशी डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी ने राजद प्रत्याशी दिव्या प्रकाश को शिकस्त दी, जबकि मुंगेर विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रणव कुमार यादव ने राजद के प्रत्याशी अविनाश कुमार विद्यार्थी को हराया। वहीं जमालपुर से जदयू के कद्दावर नेता सह तत्कालीन ग्रामीण कार्य विकास मंत्री शैलेश कुमार को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ. अजय कुमार सिंह के हाथों हार झेलनी पड़ी। पिछले चार टर्म से जमालपुर विधानसभा सीट पर कब्जा शैलेश कुमार का कब्जा था। ऐसे में उन्हें मिली हार बड़ी है। वहीं तारापुर में निवर्तमान विधायक डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी ने अपना वर्चस्व कायम रखा। मुंगेर विधानसभा सीट पर 36वें राउंड की समाप्ति तक भाजपा के प्रणव कुमार ने 75859 मत लाकर राजद के अविनाश कुमार विद्यार्थी उर्फ मुकेश यादव को 1826 मतों के अंतर से पराजित किया। भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रणव कुमार को 75859 मत प्राप्त हुए, जबकि राजद प्रत्याशी अविनाश कुमार विद्यार्थी को 74033 मत प्राप्त हुए। हालांकि राजद प्रत्याशी द्वारा मतगणना समाप्ति के पश्चात 03 ईवीएम की रिकाउंटिंग के लिए दावा किए जाने के कारण मतगणना की प्रक्रिया देर रात तक जारी रही। जमालपुर से मंत्री शैलेश कुमार के आचार एवं व्यवहार को देखते हुए उनके विरूद्ध चला आ रहा एंटी इनकमबैक्सी फैक्टर कायम रहा। और वे पहली बार किसी चुनाव में किस्मत आजमा रहे कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार डा.अजय कुमार सिंह से 4468 मतों के अंतर से पिछड़ गए।

डॉक्टर अजय कुमार सिंह
मंत्री शैलेश कुमार को प्रचार अभियान के समय भी झेलना पड़ा था विरोध
मुंगेर| चुनावी अभियान के दौरान मंत्री शैलेश कुमार को कई जगह विरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। वह पहले राउंड की गणना के दाैरान ही दिखने लगा था। और 25वें राउंड की गणना के दौरान ही मंत्री शैलेश कुमार अपनी हार सुनिश्चित देख मतगणना स्थल से मुंह छिपाते हुए बाहर निकल गए। जदयू प्रत्याशी शैलेश कुमार को 52125 मत प्राप्त हुआ। जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी के विजयी प्रत्याशी डा.अजय कुमार सिंह को 56593 मत मिला। अगर देखा जाए तो तीसरे नंबर पर रहे लोजपा प्रत्याशी को मिले 14502 मतों के कारण शैलेश कुमार को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र मंे निवर्तमान विधायक सह जदयू प्रत्याशी डा.मेवालाल चौधरी की जीत सुनिश्चित मानी जा रही थी, लेकिन राजद प्रत्याशी दिव्या प्रकाश ने उन्हें भी कड़ा मुकाबला दिया। दिव्या प्रकाश को 55514 मत प्राप्त हुए तो डा.मेवालाल चौधरी को 63314 मत प्राप्त हुए।

आठवें राउंड तक दिव्या ने बना रखी थी बढ़त फिर मेवालाल निकले आगे
मधेपुरा | तारापुर सीट से मतगणना के दौरान पहले राउंड से लेकर आठवें राउंड तक दिव्या प्रकाश ने बढ़त बनाए रखा था। लेकिन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तारापुर प्रखंड की मतगणना के बाद अन्य क्षेत्रों मंे डा.मेवालाल चौधरी ने लगातार बढ़त बनाया और अंतत: 33वें राउंड की गिनती के पश्चात 7800 वोट से जीत सुनिश्चित की। हालांकि अंत में 3 ईवीएम की गिनती और 1400 पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती होने शेष है। मतगणना के बाद सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी समर्थकों के बीच जोश व उमंग जाग उठा तथा समर्थकों ने जबर्दस्त रूप से जीत का जश्न मनाया। तारापुर और मुंगेर विधानसभा सीट का फाइनल आंकड़ा देर रात तक जारी नहीं किया जा सका। देर रात 1 बजे तक गणना का काम जारी था।

