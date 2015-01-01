पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन:पार्ट-1 में 23390 छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिया नामांकन

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन के जारी दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल 373 छात्र-छात्राओं ने अभी तक अपना नामांकन कराया है। पहली मेरिट लिस्ट में हुए नामांकन को जोड़कर शुक्रवार तक पार्ट-1 में आॅनलाइन शुल्क जमा करने वाले कुल छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या 23390 तक पहुंच गई। जिसमें बीए में 19271, बीएससी में 3499 तथा बीकॉम में 620 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन कराया। दूसरी मेधा सूची के आधार पर पूजा की छुट्टी के दौरान भी ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा करना एवं नामांकन जारी रहेगा। दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल स्टूडेंट 24 नवंबर तक एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। नोडल पदाधिकारी डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि शुक्रवार तक 373 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें