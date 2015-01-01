पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:25 वर्षीय युवक ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती स्थानीय पुलिस।

पूरबसराय ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत शाहजुबैर रोड़ स्नेहकित्ता मोहल्ले में गुरुवार की देर रात 25 वर्षीय युवक तौहिद आलम ने अपने ही घर की छत पर लगे बांस में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुबह परिजनों ने खिड़की से युवक के शव को छत से लटका देख इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। बताया जाता है कि युवक पड़ोस की एक लड़की से प्रेम करता था। गुरुवार की सुबह उक्त लड़की के भाई ने उसके साथ मारपीट की थी। जिससे आवेश में आकर उसने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस यूडी मामला दर्ज कर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार स्नेहकित्ता मोहल्ला निवासी स्व. मो. अब्दुल सलाम का 25 वर्षीय पुत्र तौहिद आलम ने गुरुवार की देर रात अपने टीन के छत में लगे बांस में रस्सी से फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुबह करीब 9 बजे पड़ोस में रहने वाली एक लड़की ने खिड़की से तौहिद का शव छत से लटकते देखा। उसने इसकी सूचना मृतक के भाईयों की दी, इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। तौहिद के बड़े भाई अफरोज ने बताया कि तीन भाईयों में तौहिद सबसे छोटा था, मां-पिता की मौत के बाद वो अकेले रहता था।

प्रेमिका के भाई ने की थी तौहिद की पिटाई
वह रोज हाजीसुजान स्थित बहन के घर जाकर खाना खाता था। गुरुवार की रात बहन के घर से खानाकर आने के बाद घर में सोया था। इसके बाद सुबह उसका शव घर में रस्सी के साथ लटका मिला। मुहल्ले के कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि तौहिद का पड़ोस में ही रहने वाली एक लड़की से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। गुरुवार को युवती के भाई ने तौहिद के साथ मारपीट भी की थी। कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि उसी आवेश में आकर युवक ने फांसी लगा ली है। पूरबसराय ओपी प्रभारी शोएब आलम ने बताया कि यूडी केस दर्ज कर पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

