धांधली:एआरटी सेंटर में बिना मेधा सूची प्रकाशित किए 3 अभ्यर्थियों को किया नियुक्त

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
एआरटी सेंटर
  • सदर अस्पताल में लैब तकनीशियन, नर्स और सलाहकार पद पर नियुक्ति को 9 सितंबर को हुआ था साक्षात्कार
  • आवेदकों से दावा आपत्ति लिए बिना गुपचुप तरीके से तीन लोगों को दिया गया नियुक्ति पत्र, डीएम से जांच की मांग

सदर अस्पताल में बिहार राज्य एड्स नियंत्रण समिति द्वारा संचालित एअारटी सेंटर के लिए चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, काउंसेलर, लैब तकनीशियन और स्टाफ नर्स के एक-एक पद हेतु संविदा पर बहाली के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा विज्ञापन निकाला गया था। जिसे लेकर सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में 9 सितम्बर को साक्षात्कार आयोजित किया गया था। जिसमें सभी पदों के लिए कुल 43 आवेदक शामिल हुए थे। साक्षात्कार में मेडिकल आफिसर के लिए एक भी आवेदक नहीं पहुंचे थे। नियुक्ति से वंचित एक अभ्यर्थी ने 3 अभ्यर्थियोंं को गुपचुप तरीके से नियुक्ति पत्र वितरित किए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए डीएम से धांधली बरते जाने की शिकायत की है। आवेदक कल्याणपुर खड़िया निवासी मनुशेखर राज ने शिकायत किया है कि एकल पद पर नियुक्ति हेतु आरक्षण रोस्टर का अनुपालन किए बिना अभ्यर्थियों का साक्षात्कार लिया गया। साक्षात्कार में जिला पदाधिकारी या उनके द्वारा प्रतिनियुक्त कोई भी जिलास्तरीय पदाधिकारी नहीं थे। मनुशेखर ने आगे लिखा कि इन पदों के लिए चयनित अभ्यर्थियों का मेधा सूची भी प्रकाशित नहीं किया गया और ना ही किसी अभ्यर्थी से दावा/आपत्ति की मांग की गई। और बिना मेधा सूची प्रकाशित किए गुपचुप तरीके से मनचाहे अभ्यर्थी को 27 नवम्बर को नियुक्ति पत्र वितरित कर दिया। नियुक्ति पत्र प्राप्त तीनांे आवेदक 1 दिसंबर से एआरटी सेंटर में अपनी सेवा भी दे रहे हैं। अभ्यर्थी ने इस नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया को पूरी तरह से गलत बताते हुए जांच कराने की मांग की है।

नियम के खिलाफ महिला डॉक्टर को नहीं किया गया था शामिल
एआरटी सेंटर हेतु चार पद के लिए 9 सितंबर को आयोजित साक्षात्कार में भी अनियमितता बरती गई थी। नियमावली के अनुसार महिला नर्स की बहाली हेतु साक्षात्कार में महिला चिकित्सक को रखा जाना चाहिए था, इसके अलावा जिले से प्रतिनियुक्त एक पदाधिकारी को भी रखा जाना चाहिए था। परंतु नियमावली की अनदेखी कर ना ही महिला चिकित्सक, ना ही जिला से प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारी को ही साक्षात्कार में शामिल किया गया था। आरक्षण रोस्टर का पालन भी नहीं किया गया था।

राज्य कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी भी थे मौजूद

साक्षात्कार में सिविल सर्जन डा.पुरूषोत्तम कुमार, जिला वैक्टर बर्न डिजीज पदाधिकारी डा.अरविंद कुमार, जिला गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव कुमार गुप्ता और अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ. निरंजन कुमार शामिल थे। जबकि एसीएमओ को साक्षात्कार में शामिल नहीं किया गया था।

मामले की कराई जाएगी जांच
बिहार राज्य एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी द्वारा संचालित एआरटी सेंटर में संविदा के तहत कर्मियों की नियुक्ति के लिए क्या प्रक्रिया है, क्या गाइडलाइन है, इस बारे में जानकारी लेकर इस मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी।
रचना पाटिल, डीएम, मुंगेर।

साक्षात्कार में कुल 43 अभ्यर्थी हुए थे शामिल
साक्षात्कार में तीन पद के लिए 43 अभ्यर्थी ही शामिल हुए थे। जिसमें लैब तकनीशियन के 22, काउंसलर के 5, तथा नर्स के लिए 16 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे। जिसमें से सलाहकार पद पर अमृता सिंह, नर्स के लिए वंदना कुमारी और लैब तकनीशियन के लिए प्रियांशू शेखर को मनमाने तरीके से चयनित करते हुए नियुक्ति पत्र सौंप दिया गया।

