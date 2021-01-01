पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:सब्सिडियरी परीक्षा में लगातार दूसरे दिन 6 निष्कासित

मुंगेर8 घंटे पहले
  • मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में चल रही स्नातक पार्ट-1 सब्सिडियरी की परीक्षा, एक सेंटर में बदलाव

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा 29 केंद्रों पर संचालित की जा रही स्नातक पार्ट-1 शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-22 के सब्सिडियरी परीक्षा के आठवें दिन शुक्रवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन छह परीक्षार्थी कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किए गए। शुक्रवार को कोशी कॉलेज खगड़िया से चार और शकुनी चौधरी बीएड कॉलेज तारापुर से दो परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। विवि के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि सब्सिडियरी परीक्षा के आठवें दिन की परीक्षा के तहत एक ही पाली में सभी 29 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर राजनीति शास्त्र पेपर-1 की परीक्षा संपन्न हुई।

कोशी कॉलेज खगड़िया से जबकि शकुनी चौधरी कॉलेज से दो हुए निष्कासित

जिसमें कुल 21000 परीक्षार्थियों में से 19619 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुई, जबकि 1381 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा के दौरान दो परीक्षा केंद्रों से कदाचार के आरोप में कुल 6 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। जिसमें कोसी कॉलेज खगड़िया से 4 और शकुनी चौधरी बीएड कालेज तारापुर से 2 परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया। जबकि शनिवार को दो पालियों में परीक्षा होगी। इसके तहत पहली पाली में विज्ञान और वाणिज्य के राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी पेपर-1 की परीक्षा होगी। जबकि द्वितीय पाली में कला के राष्ट्रभाषा पेपर-1 की परीक्षा होगी।

रहमानी बीएड कॉलेज स्थित सेंटर को बदला| दूसरी ओर रहमानी बीएड कालेज में बनाए गए परीक्षा केंद्र को एक बार फिर से वापस बदल कर आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज में कर दिया गया है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि विवि द्वारा 25 दिसंबर को अधिसूचना जारी कर कहा गया था कि जेआरएस कॉलेज के कला विषय में नामांकित वैसे छात्र-छात्राएं जिनकी 30 जनवरी को द्वितीय पाली में आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज में होनी थी उसे बदल कर रहमानी बीएड कॉलेज कर दिया गया था।

