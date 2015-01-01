पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कसा शिकंजा:मुंगेर से पूर्णिया जा रही बस से भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद, दो अंतर्राज्यीय तस्कर धराए

मुंगेर/नवगछिया4 घंटे पहले
गिरफ्तार हथियार तस्कारों की जानकारी देते पुलिस पदाधिकारी।
  • नवगछिया पुलिस ने एनएच-31 पर की कार्रवाई, बरदह का मो. सोनू फरार
  • गिरफ्तार तस्करों की निशानदेही पर मुंगेर के मो. सोनू उर्फ हसनैन की तलाश कर रही पुलिस

मुंगेर से पूर्णिया जा रही बस से नवगछिया पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोली के साथ दो अंतरराज्यीय हथियार तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर की। एक सप्ताह पहले पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि तस्कर बस से हथियार लेकर जाने वाले हैं। इसके बाद सिटी एसपी एसके सरोज के निर्देश पर नवगछिया एसपी स्वप्ना जी मेश्राम ने एसडीपीओ दिलीप कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया। टीम एनएच-31 पर रविवार रात गोपाल ढाबा के समीप बस को रोककर जब तलाशी ली तो मुंगेर जिले के मुफ्फसिल थाना के सुजावलपुर निवासी मोहम्मद गुलजार के बैग से 5 कट्‌टा, 10 मैगजीन, 20 गोली, चार मोबाइल और 65 हजार 250 रुपए मिले। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसकी निशानदेही पर पूर्णिया के जलालगढ़ थाना के कोहवरा निवासी मोहम्मद सरवर आलम को वहां की पुलिस के सहयोग से कसबा अस्पताल चौक से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं मौके से गिरोह का सदस्य मुंगेर के मिर्जापुर बरदह निवासी मोहम्मद सोनू उर्फ हसनैन उर्फ हजले हुसैन फरार हो गया। पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

पुलिस ने नाटकीय ढंग से सरवर को पकड़ा

पुलिस ने नाटकीय ढंग से मोहम्मद सरवर को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ग्राहक बनकर पूर्णिया के कसबा अस्पताल चौक पर हथियार डिलीवरी के लिए फोन कर उसे बुलाया। इसके बाद सादे लिबास में मौजूद जवानों ने उसे दबोच लिया। हथियार तस्कारों ने पुलिसिया पूछताछ में अपना संलिप्तता स्वीकारी है।

यूपी, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल के अपराधियों को करते थे हथियार की आपूर्ति

एसडीपीओ ने सोमवार को प्रेस वार्ता में बताया कि गिरफ्तार तस्कर बिहार के सीमावर्ती राज्य पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड व उत्तर प्रदेश के अपराधियों को हथियारों की आपूर्ति करते थे। मोहम्मद सरवर आलम पर पूर्णिया के विभिन्न थानों में 6 मामले दर्ज हैं। वहीं फरार मोहम्मद सोनू उर्फ हसनैन उर्फ हजले हुसैन के खिलाफ मुंगेर के मुफ्फसिल थाने में कई मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने जब मोहम्म्द गुलजार से कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने बताया कि गिरोह का मुख्य सरगना मोहम्मद सोनू है। बरामद हथियार व गोली मोहम्मद सरवर को देने जा रहे थे।

