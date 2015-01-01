पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र:मेवालाल चौधरी की जीत का कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया जश्न

हवेली खड़गपुर30 मिनट पहले
मतगणना के शुरुआती राउंड में पिछड़ने के बाद भी लगातार दूसरी बार तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजयी परचम लहराने वाले डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी के समर्थक खासे प्रसन्न और उत्साहित हैं। उनके निर्वाचित होने पर हवेली खड़गपुर में बुधवार को जदयू, भाजपा, हम और वीआईपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जीत के जश्न में पूरे नगर का भ्रमण किया।

एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं ने जीत पर पटाखों के साथ दीपावली और अबीर और गुलाल उड़ाकर होली भी मनाई। इस दौरान नगर जदयू अध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार मुन्ना, विपिन मंडल, विनय झा, डा. अशोक सिंह, शिवप्रकाश फंटूश, मनोज कुमार रघु, मो. जावेद मुन्ना, मो. नईम खान, इनाम हसन, संजय मंडल, धरमदास, सिकन्दर रविदास, कुबेर मंडल आदि समेत एनडीए कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।
टेटिया बंबर : डा. मेवालाल की जीत पर टेटिया पंचायत में मिठाई बांट कर खुशी मनाया गया। पूर्व मुखिया संजय सिंह ने ग्रामीणों का मुंह मीठा कराकर डा. चौधरी को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा यह जीत डा. मेवालाल चौधरी की नहीं बल्कि पूरे तारापुर विधानसभा की जदयू भाजपा हम एवं वीआईपी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत की जीत है। इस खुशी में कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच मुंह मीठा कराया गया और विधायक का संदेश दिया गया कि टेटियाबम्बर प्रखंड में बचे हुए विकास को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। जदयू कार्यकर्ता मुकेश कुमार यादव ने सिंधुवारिणी जलाशय योजना एवं गायघाट जलाशय योजना का जो कार्य बचा हुआ है, उसे अविलंब शुरू कराने की मांग की।

