पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आक्रोश:दिन भर अफरा-तफरी इधर-उधर भागते रहे लोग

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आक्रोशित युवाओं की भीड़ द्वारा एक-एक कर पुलिस थानों और एसपी कार्यालय को टारगेट कर पथराव और आगजनी की घटना को अंजाम दिए जाने के कारण शहर में दिन भर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल रहा। आक्रोशित भीड़ जब थानों में तोड़फोड़ या आगजनी के बाद नारेबाजी करते हुए लौटती तो सड़क किनारे खड़े शहरवासी भयभीत हाेकर इधर से उधर भागते नजर आ रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें