विस चुनाव:त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में सभी ईवीएम रखे गए

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
विस चुनाव के पहले चरण के तहत जिले के तीनाें विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान संपन्न हो चुका है। इसके बाद सभी ईवीएम को आरडी एंड डीजे कालेज में बनाए गए वज्रगृह में विधानसभावार अलग-अलग भवन में रखकर सील कर दिया गया है। इसके तहत कला भवन में मुंगेर विधानसभा के ईवीएम, विज्ञान भवन में तारापुर विधानसभा की ईवीएम तथा इग्नू की ओर वाले कला भवन में जमालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ईवीएम को रखा गया है। जबकि वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को त्रिस्तरीय बनाया गया है। इसमें सबसे बाहरी क्षेत्र में जिला बल के जवानों को लगाया गया है। जबकि मुख्य भवन के बाहरी इलाके की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा बीएमपी के जवानों को सौंपा गया है।

