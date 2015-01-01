पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गतिरोध:दुकान हटाने की बात सुन नाराज लोगोंं ने एसडीओ ऑफिस में किया हंगामा

मुंगेर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड से बचाव के लिए जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर कराई जा रही माईकिंग
  • अपील के बावजूद सड़क किनारे दुकान लगाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे फुटकर दुकानदार

दीपावली और छठ महापर्व के दौरान बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ नहीं लगे और यातायात बाधित नहीं हो इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में माइकिंग कर फुटपाथी दुकानदारों से सड़क किनारे दुकान नहीं लगाने की अपील की जा रही है। माइकिंग के दौरान फुटकर दुकानदारोंं से टाउन हॉल मैदान में दुकान लगाने की अपील की जा रही है।

ताकि बाजार में भीड़ नहीं लगे और कोविड संक्रमण से बचाव हो सके। इसके अलावा शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था भी सुगम रहे। परंतु फुटकर दुकानदार प्रशासन के इस अपील को नजरअंदाज करते हुए सड़क किनारे ही दुकान लगाने पर आमादा हैं। हालांकि बीच सड़क पर फुटपाथी दुकान नहीं लगे, इसके लिए निगम प्रशासन द्वारा अतिक्रमण प्रभारी को मुख्य सड़क की निगरानी का दायित्व सौंपा गया है। अतिक्रमण प्रभारी दुकानदारों से फुटपाथ पर दुकान नहीं लगाने की अपील भी कर रहे हैं, परंतु उनकी अपील का असर बाजार में नहीं दिख रहा है। बुधवार को नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में किए जा रहे माइकिंग के बाद आक्रोशित कई फुटपाथी दुकानदार अनुमंडल कार्यालय पहंुचे और यह कह कर हंगामा करने लगे कि वे लोग वर्षों से पर्व त्योहार पर अपनी दुकानें सड़क किनारे लगाते हैं, ऐसे में दीपावली और छठ के दौरान वे लोग आखिर अपनी दुकान कहां लगाएं। हालांकि अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय में नहीं रहने के कारण दुकानदार हो हल्ला करने के कुछ देर बाद पुन: वापस लौट गए।

एक नंबर ट्रैफिक से गांधी चौक तक लगाते दुकान
दीपावली और छठ के मौके पर 01 नंबर ट्राफिक से लेकर गांधी चौक तक मुख्य सड़कों के किनारे और बीच में पूजन सामग्री, लावा मूढ़ी और फल की दुकान लगती हैं। जिस कारण यातायात ठप हो जाता है। कोविड संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन के आदेश पर निगम प्रशासन द्वारा सड़क किनारे फुटकर दुकान नहीं लगाने के लिए माइकिंग किया जा रहा है। माइकिंग में यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि फुटकर दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें टाउन हॉल के मैदान में लगाएं। अपील के बाद मूढी-लावा व दीये बेचने वाले दुकानदार तो टाउन हॉल में शिफ्ट हाे गए। परंत फल व सब्जी बेचने वाले दुकानदारों में आक्रोशित होकर बुधवार की शाम दर्जनों की संख्या में एसडीओ कार्यालय पहुंच कर हंगामा करने लगे। हालांकि एसडीओ से मुलाकात नहीं होने के कारण वे लोग वापस लौट गए। वापस लौट रहे कई फुटकर दुकानदारों ने बताया कि दुकान हर साल की तरह सड़क पर लगाएंगे, प्रशासन को जो करना है करे।

जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर हो रही माइकिंग
दीपावली और छठ पर्व के दौरान बाजार में लगने वाली भीड़ के मद्देनजर कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव हेतु जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर नगर निगम द्वारा माइकिंग के माध्यम से दुकानदारों से टाउन हॉल में फुटपाथी दुकान लगाने की अपील की जा रही है। बीच सड़क पर किसी तरह की फुटपाथी दुकान नहीं लगे इस पर नजर रखने का निर्देश अतिक्रमण प्रभारी को दिया गया है। अतिक्रमण प्रभारी बाजार में घूम घूम कर फुटपाथी दुकानदारों से टाउन हाल में दुकान लगाने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
श्यामनंदन प्रसाद, उपनगर आयुक्त, नगर निगम, मंुगेर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें