मुंगेर की आग में राजनीति का घी!:जैसे ही पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स ने शहर छोड़ा, एक और मौत की अफवाह से जला मुंगेर, 3 थाने और कई वाहन फूंके

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर पूरब सहाय ओपी थाने की है। विसर्जन के दौरान पुलिस फायरिंग में मारे गए युवक की मौत के बाद लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया। थाने पर पथराव किया और बाहर खड़ी गाड़ियों को फूंक दिया। शहरभर में एक दर्जन वाहन फूंके गए।
  • 2 अन्य थाने व एसपी ऑफिस पर भी हमला, 11.30 बजे बवाल, चुनाव आयाेग ने 2 बजे डीएम-एसपी को हटाया

प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान सोमवार की रात पुलिस फायरिंग में जिस युवक की मौत हुई, उसी के नाम पर बने संगठन जस्टिस फॉर अनुराग के सदस्यों ने सुबह 10 से 11 बजे के बीच विजय चौक पर धरना दिया। इस बीच विसर्जन जुलूस में जख्मी एक और युवक की मौत की अफवाह उड़ी। फिर जस्टिस फॉर अनुराग के सदस्यों के साथ कुछ युवाओं की भीड़ शामिल हो गई।

11 बजे लोगों का हुजूम विजय चौक से निकला और भीड़ की शक्ल में कोतवाली थाना पहुंचा। लोग पुलिस के खिलाफ नारे लगा रहे थे। 11.30 बजे कोतवाली पहुंची भीड़ ने पथराव किया और थाने में आग लगा दिया। फिर भीड़ ने एक एक कर 5 थानों और एसपी आफिस पर धावा बोला। इनमें वासुदेवपुर ओपी और मुफ्फसिल थाना में तोड़फोड़ के बाद वाहनों में आगजनी की।

इधर, कोतवाली थाने के पास पुलिस को 03 राउंड फायरिंग और लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। भीड़ ने शाम 5 बजे कासिम बाजार थाने के पास नारेबाजी और पथराव किया। नाराज लोगों ने एसपी कार्यालय पर भी पथराव किया इसके बाद पूरबसराय ओपी और वासुदेवपुर ओपी थाने में तोड़फोड़ आगजनी की। पुलिस प्रशासन इसके पीछे राजनीतिक साजिश की ओर भी इशारा कर रहा है। इधर, बवाल के बाद 2 बजे चुनाव आयोग ने एसपी लिपि सिंह और डीएम राजेश मीणा को हटा दिया। लिपि को पीएचक्यू और राजेश को सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग में भेजा गया है। इधर, आयोग ने मगध के प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त असंगबा चुबा आओ से 7 दिन में जांच कर रिपोर्ट सौंपने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

विसर्जन के दिन फायरिंग की शुरुआत पुलिस ने की, फिर इंसास राइफल से सीआईएसएफ ने 13 राउंड फायरिंग की

दुर्गा प्रतिमा के विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान 26 अक्टूबर की रात फायरिंग में एक व्यक्ति की मौत के मामले में बिहार पुलिस की चूक का खुलासा एक मेल से हुआ है। यह मेल तत्कालीन एसपी के उस दावे पर भी सवाल उठाता है जिसमें फायरिंग की बात नकार दी गई थी।

मेल के अनुसार सीआईएसएफ की इंटरनल रिपोर्ट में साफ है कि फायरिंग की शुरुआत मुंगेर पुलिस ने की थी। स्थिति बेकाबू हुई तो सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने इंसास राइफल से 13 राउंड फायरिंग कर दी। रिपोर्ट में इसे हवाई फायर बताया गया है। सीआईएसएफ के पटना ईस्ट रेंज के डीआईजी ने इंटरनल रिपोर्ट 27 अक्टूबर को ईस्ट जोन के आईजी और दिल्ली स्थित मुख्यालय को भेजी।

दावा यह भी...हवाई फायरिंग के बाद जवान कैंपों में पहुंचे
हालात काबू करने के लिए लोकल पुलिस ने हवाई फायरिंग की। श्रद्धालु उग्र हो गए और पथराव तेज कर दिया। सीआईएसएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल एम गंगैया ने इंसास राइफल से 5.56 एमएम की 13 गोलियां हवा में फायर की। भीड़ तितर-बितर हुई जवान अपने-अपने कैंप में सुरक्षित लौटे।

रचना डीएम और मानवजीत नए एसपी होंगे

रचना पाटिल को मुंगेर का नया डीएम और मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लों को एसपी बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा बिहार सैन्य पुलिस 15 के कमांडेंट संजय कुमार सिंह को मुंगेर में प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

