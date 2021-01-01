पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कासिम बाजार थाने में तैनात एएसआई कामता प्रसाद को किया गया निलंबित

मुंगेर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुर्की का प्रभार सौंपने में देरी करने के चलते गिरी गाज

डीआईजी शफीउल हक ने शुक्रवार को कासिम बाजार थाना में पदस्थापित एएसआई कामता प्रसाद को निलंबित कर दिया। उनपर आरोप है कि स्थानांतरण के पांच माह बीतने के बावजूद उन्होंने कुर्की का प्रभार अपने सहकर्मी को नहीं सौंपा है। जिसके कारण उन्हें निलंबन का सामना करना पड़ा है। डीआईजी ने कहा कि असरगंज थाना कांड संख्या 104/17 के अभियुक्त सरिता कुमारी के विरुद्ध न्यायालय से कुर्की का आदेश पारित हुआ है। आदेश प्राप्त होने के दो वर्ष बाद भी कुर्की नहीं किया गया, जो न्यायालय के आदेश की अवहेलना है। इस कांड के आईओ एएसआई कामता प्रसाद थे। 5 माह पहले उनका स्थानांतरण कासिम बाजार थाना हो गया था। वे बिना कुर्की का प्रभार दिये ही कासिम बाजार थाना में अपना योगदान दे दिया। जिससे कार्रवाई में काफी विलंब हुआ।

420 मामले में कोर्ट ने दिया था कुर्की का आदेश
5 माह बाद भी उन्होंने कुर्की का प्रभार अब तक नहीं सौंपा था। जो कर्तव्य के प्रति लापरवाही को दर्शाता है। जिस कारण उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया गया। बता दें कि जिस मामले में एएसआई निलंबित हुए वो 420 का मामला था। असरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के छोटी कोरियन गांव निवासी मंटू यादव ने गांव के ही निरंजन कुमार एवं पत्नी सरिता देवी के खिलाफ मामला था। न्यायालय के आदेश पर 19 अगस्त 2017 को असरगंज थाना में कांड संख्या 147/17 दर्ज हुआ। जिसमें अभियुक्तों के खिलाफ कुर्की का आदेश न्यायालय से प्राप्त करने के बाद भी कुर्की नहीं कराया गया।

