देश की रक्षा करने वालों को सलाम:शहीदों के सम्मान में शुभ्र संकल्प, हर दिन घर के आगे जलाता है दीप

मुंगेर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदर्शनी को देखते लोग।

एक ओर संपूर्ण शहर छठ की तैयारी में मशगूल हैं, दूसरी ओर एक युवा जो, देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुए जवानों की याद में हर दिन उनकी तस्वीर के आगे दीपक जलाकर उनको श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। प्रर्दशनी से शहरवासियों को भी उनके सम्मान के लिए व देश के प्रति समर्पण के लिए जागरूक कर रहा है। बता दें 18 वर्ष का यह युवा माधोपुर निवासी शुभ्र संकल्प है, जो इंटर का छात्र है।

वह प्रतिदिन वीर जवानों की याद में अपने घर के बाहर प्रदर्शनी लगाता है और शाम में शहीदों के सामने घी के दिए जलाता है। अपने घर के पूजा स्थल पर शहीद जवानों की तस्वीर लगाकर उनकी पूजा करता है। शुभ्र संकल्प ने प्रदर्शनी का नाम नो योर हीरोज रखा है। वह बताता है कि जब तक देश उनकी शहादत को याद रखता है वे हमारे जेहन में जीवित रहते हैं, लेकिन जब समाज उन्हें भुला देता है तब उनकी मौत हो जाती है।

ऐसे में हमने समाज को इनकी शहादतों के प्रति कृतक्षता प्रकट करने व उनकी यादों को देश के हर नौजवानों और नई पीढ़ी के बच्चों के दिलों में जगाए रखने के लिए यह काम शुरू किया है। इसमें उसके पिता संकल्प गुप्त भी उसका सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

