हत्या का आरोप:कारोबारी व सहयोगी का रेल ट्रैक पर मिला शव, जीजा पर हत्या का आरोप

कसबा4 घंटे पहले
  • 50 हजार रुपए लेकर घर से सहयोगी के साथ निकला था मवेशी व्यापारी

कसबा के जवनपुर बरियाल दरगाह के समीप रेलवे ट्रैक के बगल में मंगलवार को दो शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। धान काटने के लिए जा रही महिलाओं ने मंगलवार सुबह दोनों को रेलवे ट्रैक के बगल में गिरा देखा। इसमें से एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक के बगल में मृत पड़ा था, जबकि दूसरा व्यक्ति छटपटा रहा था। मृतक की पहचान कसबा के संझेली गांव के मुस्तकीम के पुत्र 35 वर्षीय मो. आसो कुरैशी और दूसरे शव की पहचान लखना पंचायत वार्ड-10 के बालसर आमगाछी गांव के कमरुद्दीन के 45 वर्षीय पुत्र मो. आलमगीर के रूप में हुई है। मो. आसो कुरैशी की पत्नी ने अपने जीजा पर हत्या कर शव फेंकने पर आरोप लगाया है। रेलवे पुलिस ने कहा कि यह इलाका कसबा थाना क्षेत्र में है। कसबा थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार ने कहा कि दोनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही सच्चाई का पता चलेगा कि ट्रेन दुर्घटना में मौत हुई है या इसकी हत्या हुई है। मृतक आसो कुरैशी की पत्नी सैगम खातून ने बताया कि मेरा पति मवेशी खरीद बिक्री का काम करते थे। उनके पति सोमवार दोपहर तीन बजे घर से साइकिल व साथ में 50 हजार रुपया लेकर घर से निकले थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि मदारघाट कसबा निवासी अपने सगे जीजा मो. अनवर के पास दो मवेशी है। उसे पैसे देकर मवेशियों को लाना है।

पत्नी ने कहा-अनवर के घर में है मेरे पति की साइकिल
पत्नी ने बताया कि सुबह मो. अनवर ने ही मोबाइल से सूचना दी कि आपके पति और आलमगीर का शव रेलवे ट्रैक के पास पड़ा हुआ है। जब सूचना मिली तो घर से दौड़ पड़े। घटनास्थल पर मेरा पति व आलमगीर का शव पड़ा था। मृतक के पत्नी सैगम खातून ने बताया कि मेरे पति और आलमगीर की हत्या अनवर ने की है, क्योंकि अनवर के घर में मेरा पति की साइकिल पड़ी हुई है। इधर, मृतक आलमगीर की पत्नी नूरसती खातून बेसुध है। वह बार-बार एक ही बात कहती है मैं पति के लिए खाना बना रही हूं। वह घर आएंगे खाना खाने के लिए मांगेंगे।

