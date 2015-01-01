पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:जबरन खेत जोतने से मना करने पर दबंगों ने पीटा

मुंगेर2 दिन पहले
नयारामनगर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत चंदनपुरा गांव में गांव के कुछ दबंगों ने जमीन पर कब्जा करने से मना करने पर एक चार लोगों को मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। सभी घायलों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार चंदनपुरा निवासी विनोद सिंह का वास्तुविहार के पास 11 कट‍्ठा पुश्तैनी खेत है। लेकिन चंदनपुरा निवासी विकास कुमार ने उसकी खेत को फर्जी तरीके से लाल बहादुर यादव के नाम लिख दिया। अपराहन 3 बजे लालबहादुर यादव और उसका पुत्र संतोष यादव ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंचा और खेत जोतने लगा। इसकी जानकारी मिलने पर विनोद सिंह का पुत्र अभिषेक कुमार चाचा शशिभूषण सिंह के साथ खेत पर पहुंचे और उनलोगों को खेत जोतने से मना किया। इस पर लालबहादुर यादव उसके पुत्र संतोष यादव व अन्य शशिभूषण को पीटने लगे। शशिभूषण को भाई मोनू और बहन सौम्या आई तो उनलोगों ने उसे भी बुरी तरह पीटकर कर घायल कर दिया। बाद में सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई है, पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है।

