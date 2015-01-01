पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:दलदल व गंदगी के अंबार के बीच गंगा घाटों पर अर्घ्य देंगे शहरवासी, इस बार सोझी घाट पर नहीं होगी पूजा

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
  • निगम का दावा : घाटों पर सीढ़ी निर्माण व मरम्मत का कार्य पूर्ण, हकीकत दावे से कोसों दूर
  • भास्कर पड़ताल : 12 छठ घाट हैं नगर निगम क्षेत्र में, जहां हर साल छठ के दौरान जुटती है लाखों की भीड,कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए डीएम ने जिलेवासियों से की घरों में ही अर्घ्य देने की अपील, साफ-सफाई का काम है जारी

आज से छठ महापर्व शुरू हो रहा है। शुक्रवार को व्रती अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगे। गंगा घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं को किसी तरह की असुविधा नहीं हो इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम घाटों को दुरुस्त करने में लगा है। निगम प्रशासन का दावा है कि सभी छठ घाटों को सीढ़ीनुमा बनाते हुए दुरुस्त करने का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। लेकिन मंगलवार को दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने निगम क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले 12 छठ घाटों का जब जायजा लिया तो कई छठ घाट पर गंदगी पसरी मिली, जबकि कई घाट दलदल युक्त मिला। सबसे खतरनाक स्थिति सोझी घाट की दिखी। जहां सीढ़ी ध्वस्त होकर गंगा में विलीन हो चुकी है, जबकि सीढ़ी घाट के दूसरी ओर घाट निर्माण कार्य के कारण दूर तक लोहे का छड़ निकला हुआ मिला। जो अर्घ्य के दौरान किसी दुर्घटना का कारण बन सकता है। इसके अलावा कष्टहरणी घाट और बेलवा घाट पर काफी दलदल देखा गया। पहली अर्घ्य में महज दो दिन शेष रह गए हैं। ऐसे में लगता है कि इस वर्ष श्रद्धालु दलदल व घाट पर पसरी गंदगी के बीच ही अर्घ्य देने को विवश होंगे।हालांकि एसडीओ खगेश चंद्र झा ने सोझी घाट का जायजा लेने के बाद स्पष्ट किया कि यहां अर्घ्य नहीं दिया जा सकता। इस घाट पर प्रशासन द्वारा बैरिकेडिंग कराते हुए लोगों से खतरनाक हो चुके सोझी घाट पर अर्घ्य नहीं देने की अपील की जाएगी। इसके प्रचार प्रसार के लिए नगर निगम प्रशासन को जिम्मेवारी सौंपी जाएगी।

सोझी घाट की सीढ़ियों का निचला हिस्सा ध्वस्त

सोझी घाट पर बनी सीढ़ी का निचला हिस्सा गंगा के पानी में ध्वस्त हो चुका है, परवैतिन वहां खड़ा रहकर अर्घ्य नहीं दे पाएंगी। सोझी घाट के दूसरी ओर लगभग 500 फीट तक घाट का निर्माण जारी रहने के कारण जगह जगह लोहे का छड़ निकला है, जो अर्घ्य में जुटने वाली भीड़ के कारण दुर्घटना का कारण बन सकता है।

कष्टहरणी घाट पर दलदल 500 मीटर तक बना घाट
कष्टहरणी घाट स्थित सीढ़ी घाट पर काफी गंदगी पसरी है। बगल में मिट्‌टी काट कर बनाए गए 500 मीटर मिट्‌टी घाट पर दलदल है। हालांकि निगम का दावा है कि कष्टहरणी घाट पर जेसीबी से मिट्‌टी काट कर 500 मीटर सीढ़ी नुमा घाट बनाया गया है, पानी का स्तर नीचे जाने के कारण दलदल की स्थिति है।

बबुआ घाट के किनारे जमा है गंदगी का अंबार
अर्घ्य के लिए सबसे सुरक्षित माना जाने वाले बबुआ घाट पर सीढ़ियां बनी है, लाइटिंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। परंतु घाट के किनारे काफी गंदगी पसरी है। मंगलवार को जब भास्कर की टीम ने बबुआ घाट का जायजा लिया तो वहां घाट किनारे पानी में जमा गंदगी के बीच एक मृत जानवर का शव पड़ा था, जो काफी दुर्गंध कर रहा था।

बेलवा घाट पर उखड़ चुका पत्थर, सोझी पर छड़
बेलवा घाट पर एक साल पूर्व सीढ़ी घाट निर्माण के दौरान लगाया गया पत्थर उखड़ जाने से यह घाट भी खतरनाक हो चुका है। पानी का स्तर नीचे चले जाने के कारण यहां भी दलदल की स्थिति बनी हुई है। जेल घाट और करबला घाट पर भी कमोवेश ऐसी ही स्थिति है। सोझी घाट पर निर्माण कार्य को लेकर छड़ निकले है।

125 मजदूरों से गंगा घाटों को कराया जा रहा दुरुस्त

125 मजदूर और 01 जेसीबी से घाटों को दुरुस्त कराया गया। बंगाली टोला घाट पर 5 मजदूर के अलावा सतीचौड़ा घाट, बेलवा घाट, करबला घाट, दुमंठा, हेरूदियारा में 20-20 मजदूरों से सफाई जारी है। -राहुल कुमार, सफाई प्रभारी, निगम

सभी घाटों पर कराई जाएगी लाइटिंग और बैरिकेडिंग

नगर निगम की ओर से सभी 12 छठ घाटों को सीढ़ी नुमा बनाने का कार्य लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है। कुछ जगहों पर पानी का स्तर नीचे जाने के कारण दलदल हुआ है जिसे दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। -दीनानाथ प्रसाद, उपनगर आयुक्त

