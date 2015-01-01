पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इग्नू के 35वें फाउंडेशन डे पर वीसी ने कहा:कोरोना ने शिक्षा की नई राह के प्रति किया जागरूक

मुंगेर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी इग्नू के 35वें स्थापना दिवस पर पटना रीजन की ओर से ऑनलाइन फाउंडेशन डे प्रोग्राम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें बतौर मुख्य अतिथि कुलपति डाॅ. आरके वर्मा थे। प्रोग्राम का आयोजन गूगल मीट पर किया गया था। अध्यक्षता इग्नू के रीजनल डायरेक्टर डाॅ. अभिलाष नायक ने की। कोविड-19 के बाद वर्तमान समय में ऑनलाइन, ओपन और डिस्टेंस एडुकेशन की भूमिका- विषय पर कुलपति डाॅ. आरके वर्मा ने कहा कि कोविड-19 ने शिक्षा और अध्यापन की नई राह के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया है।

भविष्य की शिक्षा मिश्रित संरचना की होगी, इसलिए शिक्षण संस्थानों में डिजिटल शिक्षा के लिए आधारभूत संरचनाएं विकसित करने की महती आवश्यकता है। नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के संदर्भ में भी यह आवश्यक है, जिसमें सेंट्रल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी के रूप में इग्नू की भूमिका अग्रणी हो सकती है।

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय भी गुणवत्ता से समझौता किए बिना क्रेडिट एक्सचेंज के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्राप्त विद्यार्थियों को भविष्य में लाभ देगा। उन्होंने इग्नू पटना केंद्र की पत्रिका का भी विमोचन किया। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 से जो परिस्थितियां पैदा हुईं हैं, उसने डिजिटल शिक्षा की आवश्यकता को काफी बढ़ा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें