आयोजन:48 कोरोना वारियर्स को सीएस ने किया सम्मानित

मुंगेर25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना काल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड में लगातार सेवा देने वाले चिकित्साकर्मियों को मिला सम्मान

कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में कोराेना वारियर्स के रूप में बिना भय के लगातार सेवा देने वाले स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 48 स्टाफ नर्स, पारा मेडिकल कर्मी, लैब तकनीशियन और सफाई कर्मियों को बुधवार को सिविल सर्जन डॉ. पुरुषोत्तम कुमार द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया।

बिहार चिकित्सा एवं जनस्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संघ गोपगुट द्वारा आयोजित सम्मान समारोह की अध्यक्षता जिला सचिव उमेश कुमार ने की, जबकि संचालन डा.राजकपूर ने किया। मौके पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. पुरुषोत्तम कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के शुरुआती दौर में कोरोना का नाम सुनकर ही लोग भयभीत हो जाते थे, ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कई कर्मचारी बिना किसी भय के लगातार आइसोलेशन वार्ड में अपनी सेवा देते रहे। ऐसे कर्मचारी सच्चे कोरोना वारियर्स हैं, जिनका सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए। सिविल सर्जन ने सभी को शील्ड, मेडल और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। सम्मानित होने वालों में सदर अस्पताल के रामानुज प्रसाद, रोहित कुमार, मल्टीपरपस स्टाफ राजेश कुमार व निरंजन कुमार, डीएचएस के प्रेम रंजन दूबे, सफाई कर्मी किशना मल्लिक, पप्पू राम, चंदन कुमार, मुकेश, संजय मल्लिक, दिनेश राउत, लैब तकनीशियन राजीव शर्मा, रामनरेश कुमार, हर्ष रंजन, मनीष कुमार, कपिलदेव, जीतेन्द्र, नीतीश प्र.यादव, नर्स रंजन कुमारी, सरोज सुमन, नीलू, पूनम, सरिता, रेणु, लूसी, प्रभावती, शबनम, खुशबू, सबिता, सुजाता, सुमन प्रिया, ललिता, और किरण कुमारी, एम्बुलेंस चालक और ईएमटी सदानंद, टिंकूराम, मो.जहांगीर, प्रदीप, राहुल पटेल, नरेश, नीरज, मनोज हेंब्रम तथा परिचारी गाेपाल राउत, सरजुग दास, श्यमशंकर लाल, मो.राजू, राजेन्द्र पासवान और परमानंद कुमार शामिल है। इससे पूर्व सेवानिवृत होने वाले स्वास्थ्य विभाग के तीन कर्मचारी सुरेन्द्र कुमार, निमय कुमार और नर्मदा देवी को उपहार भंेट कर विदाई दी गई।

