कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 6 मरीज मिले मरने वालों की संख्या 43

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी कोविड-19 अपडेट के अनुसार मंगलवार को कोरोना के 6 नए मरीज मिले। इनमें 4 पुरुष और 4 महिलाएं हैं। हालांकि मंगलवार को मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 43 हो गई है। बता दें दो दिन पूर्व खड़गपुर निवासी एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव युवक की मौत भागलपुर में इलाज के दौरान हो गई थी। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. पुरुषोत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि 6 जिले में मरीजों की संख्या 3476 हो चुकी है। एक्टिव 119 मरीजों का इलाज जारी है। मंगलवार को 10 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया है। 3314 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 1987 लोगों की जांच रैपिड एंटीजेन किट से, 28 लोगों की जांच ट्रूनेट विधि से की गई। 232 संदिग्ध मरीजों के स्वाब का सैंपल जांच के लिए आरएमआरआई लैब पटना भेजा गया है।

