सतर्कता:कालीपूजा और दिवाली के लिए 166 संवेदनशील स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी व 1100 जवानों की तैनाती

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार शाम रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से सजे शहर के मकान।
  • दुर्गा पूजा के समय हुए विवाद के बाद प्रशासन बरत रहा विशेष एहतियात
  • सदर प्रखंड के 15 स्थानों पर तैनात किए गए दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बल के जवान
  • सदर प्रखंड के हसनपुर काली प्रतिमा विसर्जन को लेकर विशेष चौकसी, पहले भी कई बार हो चुकी है झड़प

दुर्गा पूजा के समय प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हुए झड़प के बाद प्रशासन विशेष सतर्क है। दीपावली, कालीपूजा व छठ पर्व को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के लिए अतिसंवेदनशील व संवेदनशील स्थलों की सूची तैयार कर वहां दंडाधिकारियों व जवानों को प्रतिनियुक्त करने का संयुक्त आदेश डीएम व एसपी द्वारा जारी किया गया है। डीएम रचना पाटिल ने बताया कि जिले में कुल 166 स्थानों को संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील की श्रेणी में रखते हुए सभी जगह दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल को 14 से 16 नवम्बर प्रतिमा विसर्जन तक प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। जिसमें सदर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के 101 स्थानों पर, तारापुर अनुमंडल में 33 और हवेली खड़गपुर में 52 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लो ने बताया कि दीपावली व काली पूजा को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के लिए जिले भर में 1100 महिला-पुरुष जवानों के अलावा 300 पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील जगहों पर नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके अलावा शहर के चौक-चौराहों व मुख्य धार्मिक स्थलों पर भी पुलिस बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। चिह्नित संवेदनशील और अतिसंवेदनशील स्थलों में कोतवाली थाना के अंतर्गत 14 मोहल्ले व मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के 10 मोहल्ले को अतिसंवेदनशील की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। जबकि जमालपुर थानान्तर्गत चार, ईस्ट कॉलोनी थाना में तीन, धरहरा थाना अंतर्गत दो, खड़गपुर थानान्तर्गत तीन, तारापुर थानान्तर्गत सात, असरगंज थानान्तर्गत तीन, संग्रामपुर थानान्तर्गत 10 स्थानों को अतिसंवेदनशील मानते हुए इन सभी स्थलों पर पुलिस बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

14 से 16 तक विशेष सख्ती का निर्देश
अतिसंवेदनशील स्थानों पर तैनात किए गए सभी दंडाधिकारियों व जवानों को 14 नवम्बर को अपने अपने प्रतिनियुक्त स्थल पर योगदान करने का आदेश जारी किया है। जो 16 नवम्बर को प्रतिमा विसर्जन तक तैनात रहेंगे। प्रतिमा विसर्जन को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के लिए सदर अनुमंडल के अलावा तारापुर व खड़गपुर अनुमंडल में भी अनुमंडलाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। जो प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान लगातार स्थिति पर नियंत्रण बनाए रखेंगे।

हसनपुर काली के विसर्जन पर खास नजर
मुंगेर में काली प्रतिमा का विसर्जन शुरू से ही प्रशासन के लिए चुनौती रहा है। सदर प्रखंड के हसनपुर में स्थापित मां काली की प्रतिमा आरती के लिए मुस्लिम बहुल मुहल्ला बरदह पार कर सीताकुंड जाती है, जहां आरती के पश्चात प्रतिमा विसर्जन के लिए निकलती है। हसनपुर से बरदह जाने के दौरान साम्प्रदायिक तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न नहीं हो इसको लेकर हरेक साल पुलिस प्रशासन मुस्तैद रहता है। इस बार भी हसनपुर की काली प्रतिमा का विसर्जन शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रशासन मुस्तैद है।

मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र में 15 स्थानों पर जवान तैनात
मुफ्फसिल थानान्तर्गत 15 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। जिसमें सीताकुंड मंदिर एवं आस पास, सीताकुंड ठाकुरबाड़ी, कल्याणचक ईदगाह, हसनपुर तीनबटिया इमली पेड के पास,हसनपुर प्रतिमा स्थल, हसनपुर तीनबटिया से शीतलपुर, तीनबटिया से कल्याणचक ईदगाह, कल्याणचक ईदगाह से सीताकुंड, स्टेट बैंक बरदह के अलावा अन्य स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। पुलिस प्रशासन की निगरानी में हसनपुर काली की प्रतिमा का सीताकुंड में आरती के पश्चात विसर्जन के लिए प्रस्थान होगा।

किसी भी स्थिति में विसर्जन के रूट में नहीं होगा बदलाव
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा सभी काली पूजा समिति को मां काली की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन जुलूस निर्धारित रूट के अनुसार निकालने का आदेश दिया गया है। सभी थानाध्यक्षों को यह निर्देश दिया गया है कि किसी भी स्थिति में रूट परिवर्तन नहीं किया जाएगा। विशेष परिस्थिति उत्पन्न होने पर मुख्यालय को सूचित करने का निर्देश संयुक्त आदेश मंे दिया गया है।

