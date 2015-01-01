पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस का पर्व:धनतेरस आज: सज-धज कर दुकानें हुई तैयार

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस को लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में रखा टीवी-फ्रिज वाशिंग मशीन।

धनतेरस का पर्व हर साल दीपावली के दो दिन पहले मनाया जाता है, जो आज है। जबकि धन्वंतरि जयंती 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। बता दें कि धनतेरस पांच दिन तक चलने वाले दीपावली त्योहार का पहला दिन है। इसे धनत्रयोदशी अथवा आरोग्य के देवता धन्वंतरि जयंती के रूप में भी जाना जाता है। कहा जाता है कि समुद्र मंथन के दौरान धनतेरस के दिन ही मां लक्ष्‍मी और कुबेर प्रकट हुए थे। वहीं यह भी कहा जाता है कि इसी दिन आयुर्वेद के देवता भगवान धन्‍वंतरि का जन्‍म हुआ था। यही कारण है कि इस दिन माता लक्ष्‍मी, कुबेर और धन्‍वंतरि की पूजा की जाती है। धन्‍वंतरि जयंती को आयुष मंत्रालय राष्‍ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस के रुप में भी मनाता है। इतना ही नहीं धनतेरस के दिन यमराज की पूजा का भी विधान है तथा इस दिन सोने-चांदी के आभूषण और बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। धनतेरस के बाद छोटी दीपावली फिर दीपावली, इसके बद गोवर्द्धन पूजा और पांचवें दिन भैयादूज मनाया जाता है। इसको लेकर शहर में लोगों की चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। खासकर सोना-चांदी के ज्वेलर्स की दुकान तथा बर्तन की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की अधिक भीड़ उमड़ती दिखाई दे रही है।

