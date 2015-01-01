पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:पुआल को जलाएं नहीं, उसका प्रबंधन करें : कृषि वैज्ञानिक

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  • पराली जलाने वाले किसान सरकारी लाभ से किए जाएंगे वंचित

जिले के किसान धान की कटाई के पश्चात खेतों में पुआल एवं अन्य अपशिष्टों को जलाएं नहीं, बल्कि उसका प्रबंधन करें। ऐसा करना खुद के साथ समाज एवं पर्यावरण के लिए हानिकारक है। साथ ही खेतों में आग लगाकर पराली जलाना दंडनीय अपराध घोषित हो चुका है। यह बातें शुक्रवार को मुंगेर कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के वरीय वैज्ञानिक डा. मुकेश कुमार ने कही। उन्होंने बताया कि खेतों में पराली में आग लगाने वाले किसानों को कृषि विभाग की योजनाओं से लाभ से वंचित किया जा सकता है तथा पंजीकरण भी रद्द किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने किसानों को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि खेतों में आग लगाने पर उसकी उर्वरा शक्ति नष्ट होती है। खेतों के सूक्ष्मजीव नष्ट हो जाते हैं। उत्पादन एवं उत्पादकता में कमी आती है। उन्होंने बताया कि खेतों में अवशिष्ट को वेस्ट डिकंपोज का उपयोग कर खेतों में ही उपयोगी खाद बनाया जा सकता है और उसकी उर्वरा शक्ति बढ़ाई जा सकती है। इस संबंध में कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र से किसान उपयोगी सलाह ले सकते हैं।

